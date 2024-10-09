Skip to Content
S45E182Tue, Sep 10, 2024
Presidential debate highlights from Trump and Harris's first showdown of 2024; Trump-Harris debate round table with Chris Christie, Reince Priebus and Donna Brazile
TV-PG | 09.10.24 | 18:18 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Out of list
NightlineSeptember 2024Tue, Sep 10, 2024