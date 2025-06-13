S46E118Fri, Jun 13, 2025
Controversial rapper Ye Arrives in Court to Support Sean Combs; Meet the 4-year-old social media star with millions of followers
TV-PG | 06.13.25 | 17:38 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 19:15Thursday, Jun 12, 2025Killer seeks new trial in murder of Holly Bobo; How OK Go has perfected the art of the viral music videoTV-PG
- 18:48Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025Crypto crime: Suspects plead not guilty to charges of kidnapping & torture; Remembering the life and legacy of Brian Wilson, Beach Boys singer-songwriterTV-PG
- 18:41Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend testifies the rapper expected sexual demands; Tattoos are no longer permanentTV-PG
- 17:23Monday, Jun 09, 2025Federal judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively; Andrew Rannells and Nick Kroll team up in new comedy-horror filmTV-PG
- 18:51Friday, Jun 06, 2025Police end new investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann; 'Not Her First Rodeo' showcases passion of female bull ridersTV-PG
- 18:38Thursday, Jun 05, 2025Inside the Kim Kardashian jewelry heist; Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley looks back on 20-year career in new documentaryTV-PG
- 18:33Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025Content creators give inside look at the 4th week of the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial; 'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves on new 'Ballerina' spin-offTV-PG
- 19:19Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025Convicted murderer Jamie Snow is fighting to clear his name; 'Real Housewives' star's estranged husband Tom Girardi sentenced to 7 years in prisonTV-PG
- 18:13Monday, Jun 02, 2025Inside the manhunt for former police chief & convict dubbed the 'Devil in the Ozarks'; The Queen of Disco comes back with new albumTV-PG
- 18:00Friday, May 30, 2025Chrisleys speak at news conference after prison release; ABC News anchor Juju Chang makes a cameo in 'Aladdin' on BroadwayTV-PG
- 18:47Thursday, May 29, 2025Celebrities are getting candid about alcohol and ditching drinking; Witnesses in Thursday's Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial include a former personal assistant; Quinta Brunson honored by her hometownTV-PG
- 18:25Wednesday, May 28, 2025Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley freed from prison following presidential pardon; Gloria Estefan discusses her legacy, half-century-long career and new albumTV-PG
- 18:58Tuesday, May 27, 2025Day 10 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Former assistant testifies; Men get shredded after plastic surgery; Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque is back on tour with 'Too Much to Say'TV-PG
- 18:54Monday, May 26, 2025Newly uncovered ABC footage helps family hear late war hero father's voice again; College bed parties are taking over social media, as seniors get into collegeTV-PG
- 18:52Friday, May 23, 20258 convicted in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist, but all defendants walk freeTV-PG
- 19:10Thursday, May 22, 2025Kid Cudi takes the stand at Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial; Angela Bassett returns to the big screen with Tom Cruise in new Mission: ImpossibleTV-PG
- 18:54Wednesday, May 21, 20252 Israeli embassy staff members killed in Washington, DC shooting; Delays and cancellations mount as nation deals with air traffic controller shortage; Elizabeth Banks talks 'The Better Sister'TV-PG
- 19:12Tuesday, May 20, 2025Preview of docuseries, 'Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam'; Witnesses in Day 7 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial include a male escort; 'Nine Perfect Strangers' co-stars spill the tea on season 2TV-PG
- 18:31Monday, May 19, 2025Day 6 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial as 2 more witnesses take the stand; â Take It Down Actâ criminalizing deepfakes and 'revenge' porn signed into lawTV-PG