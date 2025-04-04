S46E68Fri, Apr 4, 2025
Russell Brand facing charges; The cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale' talks about the 6th and final season
TV-PG | 04.04.25 | 16:56 | CC
- 19:02Thursday, Apr 03, 2025Behind-the-scenes with fitness mogul Tracy Anderson; Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon goes to hell and back in 'The Bondsman'TV-PG
- 18:29Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025Former NFL star Richard Sherman latest high-profile athlete to have home burglarized; Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley fighting for parents to be pardonedTV-PG
- 18:51Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025Val Kilmer, 'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' actor, dead at 65; New details in case that shocked FranceTV-PG
- 18:39Monday, Mar 31, 2025Menopause is having a moment, Oprah special aims for revolution; 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard on directing his first movieTV-PG
- 18:37Friday, Mar 28, 2025New details in Idaho student murders case; Earlybirds Club starts early, ends early; The Empire State Building celebrates Nightline's 45th anniversaryTV-PG
- 17:29Thursday, Mar 27, 2025Selena's Quintanilla's fan-turned-killer denied parole; 1-on-1 with Rosamund Pike; Donald and Kiefer Sutherland lend their voice to NightlineTV-PG
- 18:43Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025American couple jailed in Mexico over timeshare dispute; Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle shut down feud rumors; Illusionist David Blaine's new series takes viewers around the globeTV-PG
- 19:13Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025Alexander brothers facing sex crime allegations; Ashan Singh sits down with Oscar-winning actress Alicia VikanderTV-PG
- 19:04Monday, Mar 24, 2025ABC News' 'Nightline' marks 45th anniversary; 45 years of 'Nightlineâ s' legacy in late-night news; Happy 45th anniversary to ABC News' 'Nightline'TV-PG
- 18:45Friday, Mar 21, 2025Legendary Boxer George Foreman Dies; Sherri Papini, woman who faked kidnapping, faces ex-husband in court; Double Robert De Niro showdown in new mob film 'The Alto Knights'TV-PG
- 18:35Thursday, Mar 20, 2025Courtney Stodden reflects on grooming claims and being a teen bride; Family and supporters of the Menendez Brothers continue fight for freedomTV-PG
- 18:20Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025Whatâ s in the long redacted JFK assassination files?; Ellen Pompeo on her iconic â Greyâ s Anatomyâ scene and her new show â Good American FamilyâTV-PG
- 18:36Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025JFK assassination files released; Spring break gone terribly wrong; Will you need an ID for porn?TV-PG
- 18:34Monday, Mar 17, 2025Who will inherit Gene Hackman's $80 million estate?; Ringo Starr goes countryTV-PG
- 18:08Friday, Mar 14, 2025Chilling 911 call in the Idaho college murders; Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to superseding indictment; Molly Ringwald reflecting on her work with filmmaker John Hughes in 'Sixteen Candles'TV-PG
- 18:31Thursday, Mar 13, 2025Denise Richards talks her experiences from spending 30 years in Hollywood spotlight; Nathan Fillion talks new season of 'The Rookie' and upcoming 'Superman' revivalTV-PG
- 18:26Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025Jay-Z's attorney speaks out about his client suing woman for defamation; Dylan Mulvaney discusses new memoir "Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer"TV-PG
- 19:07Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025Missing in paradise; Who killed rap legend Tupac Shakur?; 1-on-1 with actor Don JohnsonTV-PG
- 18:38Monday, Mar 10, 2025Wendy Williams wellness check; Gypsy-Rose Blanchard speaks about motherhood; Menendez brothers face roadblock as path to freedom narrowsTV-PG