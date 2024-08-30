Skip to Content
S45E174Thu, Aug 29, 2024
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger wants to move trial; Colorado office retreat gone terribly wrong; Parents’ Botox requests jump as new school year begins
TV-PG | 08.29.24 | 17:51 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Out of list
NightlineAugust 2024Thu, Aug 29, 2024