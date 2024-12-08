S45E161Mon, Aug 12, 2024
Superfakes: The illicit world of luxury counterfeits; Disney’s ‘D23’ fanfest featured lots of exclusive movie clips, announcements
TV-PG | 08.12.24 | 18:34 | CC
- 18:44Friday, Aug 09, 2024Philippe Petit celebrates 50th anniversary of walk between Twin Towers with new show; Maren Morris talks about using major life changes to spark musical creativityTV-PG
- 19:07Thursday, Aug 08, 2024Panda diplomats make buzzy debut at San Diego Zoo; Maui residents struggle to find housing a year after wildfires; All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This WayTV-PG
- 18:42Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024Terror threat at Taylor Swift concert; Tom Girardi’s federal fraud trial begins; ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ brings a bedazzled new generation onto the stageTV-PG
- 18:35Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024Kamala Harris, Tim Walz make first appearance as running mates; Billy Corgan on reviving the Smashing Pumpkins' soundTV-PG
- 18:16Monday, Aug 05, 2024How the Ice Bucket Challenge swept across the world 10 years ago; Matt Damon, Casey Affleck on bringing authentic Boston style to collaborationsTV-PG
- 18:44Friday, Aug 02, 2024Missy Elliot talks about her first headlining tour and reveals inspiration behind "Get Ur Freak On," other hits.TV-PG
- 18:59Thursday, Aug 01, 2024Americans wrongfully detained In Russia reach U.S.; Flavor Flav talks about becoming U.S. Olympics water polo hype man.TV-PG
- 18:43Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024New lawsuit claims surrogacy company 'systematically' defrauded families; Daniel Seavey talks about his solo career, looks back on Why Don't We days; Betrayal, a father's secret lifeTV-PG
- 19:11Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran; Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer back in court; Former Olympian Marion Jones on moving on from scandal: ‘It didn't need to happen’TV-PG
- 18:44Monday, Jul 29, 2024Local SWAT team says communication errors contributed to Trump assassination attempt; Teen recalls E. coli kidney failure horror after lake weekend; Wayne Brady bunchTV-PG
- 18:28Friday, Jul 26, 2024Prince’s bandmates reflect on the ‘Purple Rain’ phenomenon 40 years later; Supermodel Kate Upton talks fashion legacy, her spicy new reality competitionTV-PG
- 19:10Thursday, Jul 25, 2024Defendant in ‘Black Swan’ murder trial speaks; Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dish about making 'Deadpool & Wolverine’TV-PG
- 17:53Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024Biden addresses nation for first time since dropping out of 2024 election; David Arquette talks about 'Scream' impact, his challenging 'The Good Half' role; Mother and daughter’s priceless momentTV-PG
- 18:45Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024Delta Air Lines passengers grapple with travel chaos days after IT outage; Sophie Kinsella talks about living with brain cancer, finding inspiration; Summer movie 4DXTV-PG
- 18:35Monday, Jul 22, 2024Who is Kamala Harris?; Veepstakes: Kamala Harris ramps up her presidential campaign; 1-On-1 with Vermont Sen. Bernie SandersTV-PG
- 18:35Friday, Jul 19, 2024Record-breaking viewership, new media deals as WNBA continues surge; 1-On-1 with NBA Legend Shaquille O'NealTV-PG
- 17:46Thursday, Jul 18, 2024Trump delivers highly-anticipated speech on RNC’s final night; Experts analyze Trump’s speech as RNC wraps upTV-PG
- 18:26Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024J.D. Vance: His evolution from Trump critic to VP pick; Alarming assassination attempt details; Emmy Award nominationsTV-PG
- 19:11Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024Nikki Haley makes appearance on RNC stage; Missing woman’s mom, friend express frustration with Bahamas investigation; ‘The Wiz’ stars hope to inspire the next generationTV-PG
