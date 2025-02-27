S46E42Thu, Feb 27, 2025
Investigation launched after Gene Hackman and his wife found dead; Kate Hudson talks new Netflix comedy 'Running Point'
TV-PG | 02.27.25 | 18:35 | CC
- 17:32Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025'Gossip Girl,' 'Buffy' actress Michelle Trachtenberg found dead in her NYC home; The 'Grand Dame' of reality TV, Karen Huger to serve 1 year behind barsTV-PG
- 19:16Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025Karen Read's defense team in hot seat at court hearing; Superman actorâ s son retraces his late fatherâ s adventureTV-PG
- 18:21Monday, Feb 24, 2025Alleged romance scammer indicted after several men die; Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette discuss highly anticipated film 'Mickey 17'; Remembering acclaimed singer Roberta FlackTV-PG
- 18:29Friday, Feb 21, 2025Los Angeles DA asks court to deny Menendez brothers' petition for new trial; Benjamin Bratt, Gretchen Mol talk love and marriage in their new movieTV-PG
- 18:40Thursday, Feb 20, 2025Kaitlyn Conley manslaughter conviction overturned: Revisiting the poisoning case; Menendez brothers say they faced violence and bullying in prisonTV-PG
- 18:32Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025Expensive full-body medical scans put health-conscious minds at ease; Blake Lively files amended complaint alleging other women felt uncomfortable on setTV-PG
- 18:17Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025Gabby Petito's parents share new details about weeks before their daughter's murder; Euphoric celebration in court for A$AP Rocky; Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's LA home burglarized on Valentine's DayTV-PG
- 18:34Monday, Feb 17, 2025Toronto 'miracle' plane crash; 2nd 'Slender Man stabbing' assailant Morgan Geyser granted conditional release; Some couples find joy in living apartTV-PG
- 18:29Friday, Feb 14, 2025Move over Gen-Z boys: Millennial heartthrobs are back to steal the spotlight; Romance-only bookstores steal readers' hearts across AmericaTV-PG
- 18:15Thursday, Feb 13, 2025Wendy Williams speaks with ABC News amid fight for independence; National Geographic's 'Sugarcane' directors talk life after Oscar-nominated filmTV-PG
- 18:51Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025Immigration crackdown: 7 days on the front lines; Fear continues to ripple through immigrant communitiesTV-PG
- 18:36Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025Pennsylvania teacher Marc Fogel freed and back on American soil; Weight loss Super Bowl ad sparks controversy; Behind the staggering success of YouTube superstar MrBeastTV-PG
- 17:38Monday, Feb 10, 2025Super Bowl had shocking Chiefs performance, Kendrick Lamar's symbolic halftime show; Host of 'Scam Goddess' talks this week episode, how scammers are using their victimsTV-PG
- 18:28Friday, Feb 07, 2025Super Bowl gets major boost from Taylor Swift and other celebrities; Fashion designers inject fresh style into Super BowlTV-PG
- 19:00Thursday, Feb 06, 2025The Kendrick Lamar v. Drake feud, explained; Lily Collinsâ husband pushes back against online critics of her surrogacyTV-PG
- 17:55Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025Wendy Williams' fight for independence; Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports; Super Bowl will see two of football's biggest stars go head-to-headTV-PG
- 17:40Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025'Scamanda': Beloved mother devises cancer scam for cash donations; Actor Julia Stiles reflects on past projects, discusses directing her 1st filmTV-PG
- 18:48Monday, Feb 03, 2025Beyonce wins the top Grammy honor and makes history; Harrison Ford on the 'privilege' of joining the Marvel Cinematic UniverseTV-PG
- 18:48Friday, Jan 31, 2025Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni point fingers over sexual harassment claims; Comedian Conan O'Brien is getting ready to host his 1st OscarsTV-PG