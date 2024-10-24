S14E297Thu, Oct 24, 2024
Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher talk 'Left on Tenth'; Nebraska emerges as key battleground state; Closer look at the life and death of Liam Payne
TV-PG | 10.24.24
- 01:10:08Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024Tom Holland talks new non-alcoholic beer brand; Trump blasted by former chief of staff; 'Dancing with the Stars' celebrates Disney NightTV-PG
- 01:08:50Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024Samuel L. Jackson talks 'The Piano Lesson'; Tyrese Maxey talks new NBA season; David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown talk 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'TV-PG
- 01:10:16Monday, Oct 21, 2024New York Liberty talk winning WNBA championship; Jenny Slate talks new book, 'Lifeform'; Dr. Jill Biden shares revamped White House tourTV-PG
- 34:27Sunday, Oct 20, 2024Missing Maine woman rescued after 4 days lost in woods; Mother speaks out after daughter kidnapped while camping; Peak leaf-peeper weekendTV-PG
- 01:08:52Saturday, Oct 19, 2024Hosts of New York Times 'Wirecutter Show' discuss podcast; Volunteer lifeguard saves teen floating at sea; How Tampa communities are rebuilding after Hurricane MiltonTV-PG
- 01:09:53Friday, Oct 18, 2024Marlon Wayans talks 'Wild Child' tour; Israel kills mastermind of Oct. 7 massacre; Woman shares her experience with 'micromets'TV-PG
- 01:09:45Thursday, Oct 17, 2024Tributes pour in for Liam Payne after pop star dies at 31; Community helps students return to school after hurricanes; Preview of 'Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets'TV-PG
- 01:09:33Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024Danielle Fishel opens up about breast cancer diagnosis and treatment; Georgia judge blocks stateâ s controversial hand-count rule; US tells Israel to increase Gaza aid or face losing American aidTV-PG
- 01:05:46Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024Bruce Springsteen talks fame and New Jersey ties; Trump and Harris campaign to turn out their voters; Family's new push to release Menendez Brothers from prisonTV-PG
- 01:07:16Monday, Oct 14, 2024Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone talk new podcast; Biden tours Hurricane Milton devastation in Florida; SpaceX successfully lands booster rocket back at launch siteTV-PG
- 33:18Sunday, Oct 13, 2024Major retailers introducing AI to the shopping experience; Harris releases her medical report, pressuring Trump to do the same; Variety releases its '100 Best Horror Movies of All Time' listTV-PG
- 01:04:18Saturday, Oct 12, 2024Celebrating â Adopt a Shelter Dog Monthâ ; Urgent search underway in South Carolina for missing 28-year-old Broadway dancer; Meet the 4th grade chess player taking the chess world by stormTV-PG
- 01:06:26Friday, Oct 11, 2024Sandwich-making tips from TikTok's 'sandwich king'; Tim Walz talks about Trump, economy and risks of election disruption; Search and rescue missions underway after Hurricane MiltonTV-PG
- 01:09:58Thursday, Oct 10, 2024Hurricane Milton slams into Florida as Category 3 storm; What to know about 'inflammaging'; Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna talk 'La Maquina'TV-PG
- 01:10:26Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024Millions forced to evacuate as Milton approaches; Jenna Fischer opens up about cancer battle; Sheryl Lee Ralph talks new season of 'Abbott Elementary'TV-PG
- 01:10:34Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams talk 'Abbott Elementary'; Evacuations underway as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton; Menendez brothersâ family members speak outTV-PG
- 01:10:32Monday, Oct 07, 2024Abby Pogrebin and Rabbi Dov Linzer talk anniversary of Hamas attack; Melania Trump speaks out about abortion stance; President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden share message of support after Hurricane HeleneTV-PG
- 33:44Sunday, Oct 06, 2024Inside helicopter bringing live-saving relief to devastated areas by Helene; IDF preparing for 'significant' response to Iran attack; Trump returns to site of his 1st assassination attempt for rallyTV-PG
- 01:08:59Saturday, Oct 05, 2024Neighbors come together to help their communities impacted by Helene; Wall Street celebrating better-than-expected jobs report; Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and his husband talk new feature filmTV-PG