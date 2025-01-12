Skip to Content
S16E11Sun, Jan 12, 2025
Nearly 10 million under fire weather alerts; ATF leads investigation into cause of deadly infernos in Los Angeles County; FBI probes Trump cabinet pick Pete Hegseth
TV-PG | 01.12.25 | 19:58 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 16Sun, Jan 12, 2025