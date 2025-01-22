S46E16Wed, Jan 22, 2025
Justin Baldoni's team releases new video amid Blake Lively legal battle; A$AP Rocky trial in alleged 2021 Hollywood shooting to get underway; Some couples find joy in living apart
TV-PG | 01.22.25 | 17:31 | CC
- 18:02Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025Wendy Williams makes claims about life under conservatorship, fans rally behind her; Documentary 'Left Behind' explores headwinds, solutions to living with dyslexiaTV-PG
- 18:32Monday, Jan 20, 2025President Trump returns to office with busy Inauguration Day; Inauguration fashions through the years, from Jackie Kennedy to Melania TrumpTV-PG
- 18:40Friday, Jan 17, 2025Actress Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal drama escalates; Jessica Simpson, Jessica Alba announce splits from longtime husbands just days apartTV-PG
- 18:56Thursday, Jan 16, 2025Police say suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer murdered 7 women; New series 'Scam Goddess' investigates cons around the countryTV-PG
- 17:53Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025President Biden's farewell address to the nation; Alexander brothers denied bail by judge in sex-trafficking case; Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag emotional after losing their home in the California firesTV-PG
- 18:45Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025Man accused of stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark shouts he's guilty in court; Princess of Wales says her cancer is in remissionTV-PG
- 18:43Monday, Jan 13, 2025Convicted Vallejo kidnapper Matthew Muller facing new charges; Baylen Dupree on living with Tourette syndrome, her new TLC showTV-PG
- 18:12Friday, Jan 10, 20252nd 'Slender Man stabbing' assailant Morgan Geyser granted conditional release; Southern California residents grapple with wildfire devastationTV-PG
- 19:18Thursday, Jan 09, 2025Footage shows extent of Southern California wildfires' devastation; All 5 living US presidents say farewell to President Jimmy Carter; James Longman on finding hope in the science of mental illnessTV-PG
- 17:49Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025Southern California wildfires force mass evacuations, raze homes and businesses; Hollywood paralyzed by California wildfires, celebrities forced to evacuateTV-PG
- 18:38Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025Los Angeles wildfires spread; Why some younger women say that they are opting for facelifts; Fast food war sees battles over value and fan favoritesTV-PG
- 16:43Monday, Jan 06, 2025Demi Moore's Golden Globes win highlights new phase in her epic career; Walmart's version of Birkin bag becomes a viral hitTV-PG
- 18:49Friday, Jan 03, 2025Army veteran dealing with PTSD killed himself in Cybertruck in Las Vegas: FBI; Y2K fashion resurgence brings us back to the early 2000s; Dry January trend reflects changing views on alcoholTV-PG
- 19:13Thursday, Jan 02, 2025New Orleans truck attacker acted alone in heinous attack that killed 14; Drea de Matteo opens up about her journey to OnlyFansTV-PG
- 18:31Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025New Orleans truck attack leaves 15 dead, dozens injured; How Lisa Marie Presley got tied to the alleged attempt to steal GracelandTV-PG
- 18:43Monday, Dec 30, 2024Remembering Jimmy Carter, a look at the life of the 39th US President; Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn had inspiring love story that endured for over 75 yearsTV-PG
- 18:24Friday, Dec 27, 2024Prosecutors say accidental fentanyl poisoning is behind 3 deaths; Timothée Chalamet on learning guitar, embodying Bob Dylan in biopicTV-PG
- 18:43Thursday, Dec 26, 2024Karen Silkwood's sudden 1974 death captivates a new generation; 'Mufasa' cast on bringing 'Lion King' prequel to lifeTV-PG
- 18:45Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024'Glam-ma' makeover craze sees older ladies take center stage; Unboxing Shein; Whoopi Goldberg reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'TV-PG