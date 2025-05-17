Skip to Content
S47E28Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies
The woman who pled guilty to one of the most elaborate hoaxes ever now shares a different version of her story; her ex-husband speaks out after he and the world were conned.
TV-PG | 05.24.25 | 01:21:00 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20/20
May 2025
Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies