S45E150Fri, Jul 26, 2024
Prince’s bandmates reflect on the ‘Purple Rain’ phenomenon 40 years later; Supermodel Kate Upton talks fashion legacy, her spicy new reality competition
TV-PG | 07.26.24 | 18:28 | CC
- 19:10Thursday, Jul 25, 2024Defendant in ‘Black Swan’ murder trial speaks; Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dish about making 'Deadpool & Wolverine’TV-PG
- 17:53Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024Biden addresses nation for first time since dropping out of 2024 election; David Arquette talks about 'Scream' impact, his challenging 'The Good Half' role; Mother and daughter’s priceless momentTV-PG
- 18:45Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024Delta Air Lines passengers grapple with travel chaos days after IT outage; Sophie Kinsella talks about living with brain cancer, finding inspiration; Summer movie 4DXTV-PG
- 18:35Monday, Jul 22, 2024Who is Kamala Harris?; Veepstakes: Kamala Harris ramps up her presidential campaign; 1-On-1 with Vermont Sen. Bernie SandersTV-PG
- 18:35Friday, Jul 19, 2024Record-breaking viewership, new media deals as WNBA continues surge; 1-On-1 with NBA Legend Shaquille O'NealTV-PG
- 17:46Thursday, Jul 18, 2024Trump delivers highly-anticipated speech on RNC’s final night; Experts analyze Trump’s speech as RNC wraps upTV-PG
- 18:26Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024J.D. Vance: His evolution from Trump critic to VP pick; Alarming assassination attempt details; Emmy Award nominationsTV-PG
- 19:11Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024Nikki Haley makes appearance on RNC stage; Missing woman’s mom, friend express frustration with Bahamas investigation; ‘The Wiz’ stars hope to inspire the next generationTV-PG
- 18:06Monday, Jul 15, 2024RNC Day 1 recap; Trump assassination attempt: What we know 2 days later; The RNC, a new VP pick, and the assassination attemptTV-PG
- 18:23Friday, Jul 12, 2024Alec Baldwin trial has reached a stunning and dramatic end; Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces pregnancy; Taco Bell test kitchen lets Nightline in to check out upcoming tasty treatsTV-PG
- 18:23Thursday, Jul 11, 2024Biden holds news conference as questions about his ability to lead grow; Vanessa Williams on playing new "The Devil Wears Prada" roleTV-PG
- 18:03Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024Alec Baldwin trial over 2021 shooting death on 'Rust' movie set begins; Rita Ora talks star role in 'Descendants: The Rise of Red,' living her dreamsTV-PG
- 19:01Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024'In the Arena' with Serena Williams; 6-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier discusses his latest tourTV-PG
- 18:25Monday, Jul 08, 2024Hurricane Beryl leaves millions without power; Biden defiant as calls to step aside continue; Jenn Tran talks being a role model as first Asian-American lead of 'The Bachelorette'TV-PG
- 18:21Friday, Jul 05, 2024President Biden sat down for his 1st post-debate TV interview; Legendary dancehall musician Sean Paul speaks on longevity, new music and tourTV-PG
- 18:53Thursday, Jul 04, 2024How weight loss drugs are changing relationships: After Ozempic; Dr. Phil's new TV network, studio in Fort Worth, TexasTV-PG
- 18:43Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024Former 'Pretty Ricky' group member talks being convicted of PPP fraud; Colorado Monolith latest in weird structures found across the globeTV-PG
- 18:53Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024Hurricane Beryl is barreling towards Jamaica; Arkansas abortion fight; Jamie Foxx health scareTV-PG
- 18:39Monday, Jul 01, 2024Hung jury in the Karen Read murder trial; What you need to know to keep your family safe from rip currents during vacationTV-PG
