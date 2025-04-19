S16E107Sat, Apr 19, 2025
Supreme Court halts some deportations; New details about FSU shooting suspect; High-stakes nuclear talks between US and Iran
TV-PG | 04.19.25 | 19:27 | CC
- 19:35Friday, Apr 18, 2025Police: FSU victims identified as suspect identified as stepson of deputy; Chilling 911 call in Pennsylvania governor arson attack releasedTV-PG
- 19:47Thursday, Apr 17, 2025At least 2 killed, 6 injured after gunman opens fire at Florida State University; Engine fire forces Mexico-bound plane to evacuate; Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges in CEO killingTV-PG
- 19:37Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025Video shows moment shooter opens fire inside Dallas high school; Stock markets tanks after warning from Fed Chair Powell; Jet suffers damage after terrifying hard landing in Puerto RicoTV-PG
- 19:36Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025At least 4 injured in school shooting at high school in Dallas, Texas; CDC: Estimated 1 in 31 children in America has autism; White House freezes Harvard fundingTV-PG
- 19:42Monday, Apr 14, 2025Suspect faces attempted murder, terrorism charges in the firebombing of PA Gov's home; 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California; All-female Blue Origin crew blasts into spaceTV-PG
- 19:41Sunday, Apr 13, 2025Fire at Pennsylvania governor's residence was arson: Police; Russian missile strike kills dozens in Ukraine; Wrongfully deported Maryland man is 'alive and secure': DOJTV-PG
- 18:56Saturday, Apr 12, 2025Phones, computers exempt from tariffs; Teen kills parents in Trump assassination plot: FBI; 1st round of nuclear talks between Iran and Trump administrationTV-PG
- 19:04Friday, Apr 11, 2025Fiery plane crash in Boca Raton, Florida, kills all 3 on board; Judge: Columbia University activist can be deported from U.S.; China fires back in trade war, raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%TV-PG
- 20:24Thursday, Apr 10, 2025Helicopter touring NYC crashes into Hudson River, killing all 6 on board; Two planes with 6 members of Congress on board clip wings at Reagan Airport; U.S. stocks dive again amid trade warTV-PG
- 19:53Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025Inside El Salvador mega-prison where U.S. sent hundreds of Venezuelan migrants; Stocks surge after Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs; Lawyers spar over evidence in Idaho college murders caseTV-PG
- 19:53Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025Dozens killed after roof collapses at popular Nightclub in the DR; Officials: New evidence in assassination plot against Trump; Protests erupt in Idaho after autistic teen shot by policeTV-PG
- 19:47Monday, Apr 07, 2025Market turmoil and Trump's new tariff threats to China; Biotech lab: Extinct dire wolf created using grey wolf genes; Trump says he will hold direct talks with Iran on its nuclear programTV-PG
- 19:52Sunday, Apr 06, 2025UCONN crowned NCAA champions; Second child measles death in Texas; Beloved 84-year-old UPS driver honored for making deliveries safely and with a smileTV-PG
- 19:43Saturday, Apr 05, 2025Large protests against Trump administration from coast-to-coast; Flash flood emergency from the South to the Midwest; Deadly strike under 'thorough examination': IDFTV-PG
- 19:49Friday, Apr 04, 2025Stock markets plunge again as China retaliates with 34% tariff on all U.S. products; Beloved priest fatally shot outside church; Bull riding star killed by bull in Texas rodeo tragedyTV-PG
- 19:54Thursday, Apr 03, 2025Dow plunges nearly 1,700 points as tariff war escalates; American consumers brace for higher prices amid new tariffs; Multi-day life-threatening weather event continues across several statesTV-PG
- 19:52Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025Trump orders sweeping new tariffs, scope of which hasnâ t been seen since 1900s; Police: Gunman in Walgreens shooting 'hates big pharmacies'; Remembering "Top Gun" actor Val Kilmer, who died at age 65TV-PG
- 19:55Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025Trump to unveil new tariffs on "Liberation Day"; Dangerous storm system sweeps East; Multiple victims treated in downtown Boston after truck jumps curbTV-PG
- 19:54Monday, Mar 31, 2025Deadly storms move into Northeast after killing at least 5 in the South; 6 children hospitalized after apartment explosion rocks Detroit; Remembering the life and legacy of actor Richard ChamberlainTV-PG