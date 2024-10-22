Skip to Content
S45E211Mon, Oct 21, 2024
Rick Singer speaks out in post-prison interview; Dr. Phil testifies, testimony postponed for Texas death row man in 'shaken baby' case; An all-star lineup gathering at the White House
TV-PG | 10.21.24 | 18:47 | CC

NightlineOctober 2024Mon, Oct 21, 2024