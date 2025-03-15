S16E72Sat, Mar 15, 2025
Major tornado outbreak across the South; US launches air strikes on Yemen; Russian troops advance in Kursk
- 19:36Friday, Mar 14, 2025Trump slams prosecutions in Justice Department visit; Senate Democrats help in advancing bill to avert government shutdown; American Airlines flight catches fire at Denver airportTV-PG
- 19:36Thursday, Mar 13, 2025Connecticut man held captive by stepmom for over 20 years: Police; Powerful cross-country storm brings heavy rain to California; Congress faces looming government shutdown deadlineTV-PG
- 19:28Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025Trade war escalates as EU and Canada hit back with retaliatory tariffs; Department of Education cuts nearly 50% of staff; SpaceX launches mission to get NASA astronauts on ISS back to EarthTV-PG
- 19:35Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025Trump dismisses Wall Street alarm over his trade war; Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire; NTSB calls for partial helicopter ban at Reagan airportTV-PG
- 19:36Monday, Mar 10, 2025Container ship collides with anchored US oil tanker sparking inferno; Stocks plunge amid recession, trade war fears; ICE detains Palestinian activist at Columbia UniversityTV-PG
- 20:00Sunday, Mar 09, 2025Small plane crashes in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania; Authorities search for missing college student in the Dominican Republic; Historic church once again opens its doorsTV-PG
- 19:49Saturday, Mar 08, 2025Looming tariffs rattle economy; Russia launches wave of deadly aerial assaults against Ukraine; Growing concerns after deadly clashes across SyriaTV-PG
- 19:23Friday, Mar 07, 2025SpaceX's Starship explodes minutes into mission; Trump threatens new tariffs on Canada; Bald eagle nest cam captures live hatch in CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:14Thursday, Mar 06, 2025Pope Francis surprises faithful with audio message; Trump puts new limits on Elon Musk; Bombshell evidence in the case against Bryan KohbergerTV-PG
- 19:27Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025Abbey Gate terror suspect charged, extradited to the US; Trump grants automakers 1-month exemption from tariffs; 3 skiers buried due to in massive Alaska avalancheTV-PG
- 19:17Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025Trump delivers 1st address of his 2nd term to joint session of Congress Zelenskyy: It's 'time to make things right' after Trump clash; Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, dead at 82TV-PG
- 19:43Monday, Mar 03, 2025Crews battle more than 175 wildfires across Carolinas; Stocks tumble as Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs will take effect; Trump criticizes Zelenskyy for saying peace is 'very, very far'TV-PG
- 19:23Sunday, Mar 02, 2025Wildfires cause state of emergency in the Carolinas; UK and France develop Ukraine peace deal; DOGE issues a second email to federal workers, says they will now be weeklyTV-PG
- 19:40Saturday, Mar 01, 2025US sends more troops to the southern border; Andrew Cuomo announces a political comeback; A global Microsoft outage affecting millionsTV-PG
- 19:46Friday, Feb 28, 2025Trump, Zelenskyy meeting erupts into Oval Office shouting match; Gene Hackman and his wife test negative for carbon monoxide poisoning; Pope Francis' prognosis is 'uncertain': VaticanTV-PG
- 19:52Thursday, Feb 27, 2025Gene Hackman, wife found dead under 'suspicious' circumstances: Authorities; Trump hosts British PM Keir Starmer at White House; Tate Brothers arrive in USTV-PG
- 19:51Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025'Buffy' and 'Gossip Girl' actress Michelle Trachtenberg dies aged 39; Trump backs Musk at 1st cabinet meeting; Will Reeve retraces his father Christopher Reeve's final expeditionTV-PG
- 19:26Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025US and Ukraine agree to terms on critical mineral deal; Texas authorities thwart alleged mass casualty attack plan; Egg prices will rise more than 40% this year: USDATV-PG
- 19:39Monday, Feb 24, 2025Suspect in deadly PA hospital hostage standoff wanted revenge: Sources; Trump defends Musk's email ultimatum to federal workers; Egg prices soar across US as Dennyâ s adds surchargeTV-PG