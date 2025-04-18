S46E78Fri, Apr 18, 2025
Courtney Stodden Reflects on Grooming Claims and Being a Teen Bride; 'How much do you pay for rent?' The question TikToker Caleb Simpson is asking
TV-PG | 04.18.25 | 18:35 | CC
- 19:05Thursday, Apr 17, 2025Long-awaited Menendez brothers hearing delayed after dramatic day in court; Earlybirds Club starts early, ends earlyTV-PG
- 18:37Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025Inside two shocking IVF mix-ups that left women carrying embryos that weren't theirs; Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard on longevity in HollywoodTV-PG
- 18:59Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025Criminal indictments after juvenile gladiator fights; Michael B. Jordan sizzles in "Sinners"TV-PG
- 18:09Monday, Apr 14, 2025The rise of stay-at-home dads as women climb corporate ladder; Bryce Dallas Howard on following in her father's directorial footstepsTV-PG
- 18:49Friday, Apr 11, 2025Erik and Lyle Menendez win key legal victory in bid for resentencing; Murder trial for former beauty queen Lori Vallow Daybell begins in IdahoTV-PG
- 19:12Thursday, Apr 10, 2025'Gringo Hunters' officer killed in the line of duty; Reality star Teddi Mellencamp opens up about shocking cancer diagnosisTV-PG
- 18:09Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025Suspect in Idaho student murders back in court; 'The White Lotus' star on the explosive finaleTV-PG
- 18:50Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025Details emerge in 'Ghost Adventures' star's wife's alleged murder-for-hire plot; Blink-182's Mark Hoppus: 'I felt like my luck had run out'TV-PG
- 18:38Monday, Apr 07, 2025Fyre Fest 2 in turmoil over new location controversy; Celebrities opening up about weight lossTV-PG
- 16:56Friday, Apr 04, 2025Russell Brand facing charges; The cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale' talks about the 6th and final seasonTV-PG
- 19:02Thursday, Apr 03, 2025Behind-the-scenes with fitness mogul Tracy Anderson; Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon goes to hell and back in 'The Bondsman'TV-PG
- 18:29Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025Former NFL star Richard Sherman latest high-profile athlete to have home burglarized; Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley fighting for parents to be pardonedTV-PG
- 18:51Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025Val Kilmer, 'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' actor, dead at 65; New details in case that shocked FranceTV-PG
- 18:39Monday, Mar 31, 2025Menopause is having a moment, Oprah special aims for revolution; 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard on directing his first movieTV-PG
- 18:37Friday, Mar 28, 2025New details in Idaho student murders case; Earlybirds Club starts early, ends early; The Empire State Building celebrates Nightline's 45th anniversaryTV-PG
- 17:29Thursday, Mar 27, 2025Selena's Quintanilla's fan-turned-killer denied parole; 1-on-1 with Rosamund Pike; Donald and Kiefer Sutherland lend their voice to NightlineTV-PG
- 18:43Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025American couple jailed in Mexico over timeshare dispute; Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle shut down feud rumors; Illusionist David Blaine's new series takes viewers around the globeTV-PG
- 19:13Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025Alexander brothers facing sex crime allegations; Ashan Singh sits down with Oscar-winning actress Alicia VikanderTV-PG
- 19:04Monday, Mar 24, 2025ABC News' 'Nightline' marks 45th anniversary; 45 years of 'Nightlineâ s' legacy in late-night news; Happy 45th anniversary to ABC News' 'Nightline'TV-PG