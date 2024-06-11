S45E223Wed, Nov 6, 2024
Southern California consumed by mountain fire; Trump wins election, Harris concedes, Powerhouse roundtable breaks down Trump's victory, what went wrong Harris
TV-PG | 11.06.24 | 18:05 | CC
- 18:33Monday, Nov 04, 2024Voters in North Carolina aren't letting Hurricane Helene damage stop them from voting; Michigan union worker, Arab voters weigh in on both presidential candidatesTV-PG
- 18:18Friday, Nov 01, 2024Inside loneliness epidemic: from professional cuddlers to social clubs to cohousing; Police video shows au pair after double homicideTV-PG
- 19:16Thursday, Oct 31, 2024How Lisa Marie Presley got tied to the alleged attempt to steal Graceland; What to know about the Martha Stewart Netflix documentaryTV-PG
- 18:40Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024Gisele Bündchen pregnancy part of growing trend of women having babies after 40; Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli talk concert film, new albumTV-PG
- 18:59Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024Dashcam captures dangerous alleged car insurance scam; Actress Teri Garr dies at age 79; Toni Collette, Nicholas Hoult on reuniting on screen after 22 yearsTV-PG
- 18:36Monday, Oct 28, 2024Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces growing legal case; NFL players push back against media interviews in their locker rooms; Prince William talks about brother Harry, Princess Diana as he helps UK's homelessTV-PG
- 18:37Friday, Oct 25, 2024Closer examination of the life and death of Liam Payne; Bethany Joy Lenz opens up about life in group known as 'The Big House Family'TV-PG
- 18:51Thursday, Oct 24, 2024Menendez brothers recommended for resentencing; Fashion trailblazer Willy Chavarria on blending legacy and luxury in designsTV-PG
- 18:32Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024Florida mother files lawsuit against Character.ai over son's death by suicide; From bartender to headliner, Heather McMahan 'cannot believe' her rise in comedyTV-PG
- 19:14Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024Ex- Abercrombie & Fitch CEO charged with sex trafficking over a dozen alleged victims: Prosecutors; 'What Would You Do?' explores cheating partners, attempted kidnappings in new seasonTV-PG
- 18:47Monday, Oct 21, 2024Rick Singer speaks out in post-prison interview; Dr. Phil testifies, testimony postponed for Texas death row man in 'shaken baby' case; An all-star lineup gathering at the White HouseTV-PG
- 18:42Friday, Oct 18, 2024Foster parents to Turpin children sentenced on child abuse charges; Bruce Springsteen reflects on mortality and his New Jersey rootsTV-PG
- 18:59Thursday, Oct 17, 2024Fans mourn Liam Payne's death as details of his final moments emerge; Jan. 6 rioters and supporters attempt to rewrite history of Capitol attackTV-PG
- 18:35Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024Menendez brothers' relatives push district attorney to recommend resentencing; 'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel on breast cancer diagnosis at 43TV-PG
- 18:49Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns after 6 years; Latino cabinet members open up about their journeys to the White HouseTV-PG
- 18:54Monday, Oct 14, 2024Delphi double murder trial begins nearly 8 years after teenage girls were found dead; Gillian Anderson dives into women's sexual fantasies in new bookTV-PG
- 18:08Friday, Oct 11, 2024Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson denies accusations rape and abuse; Cologne craze, fragrance phenomenonTV-PG
- 18:33Thursday, Oct 10, 2024Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces ongoing legal battle in NYC courtroom; 'It was hilarious': Dionne Warwick on her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of FameTV-PG
- 18:17Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024Hurricane Milton causing significant damage as it slams into Florida; Some Floridians risk their lives to hunker down as Hurricane Milton hits; Virtual view of what makes Hurricane Milton so dangerousTV-PG