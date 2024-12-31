Skip to Content
S45E260Mon, Dec 30, 2024
Remembering Jimmy Carter, a look at the life of the 39th US President; Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn had inspiring love story that endured for over 75 years
TV-PG | 12.30.24 | 18:43 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NightlineDecember 2024Mon, Dec 30, 2024