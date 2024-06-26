S45E127Tue, Jun 25, 2024
Jury of 12 now deciding Karen Read’s fate in captivating murder trial; ‘The Bear’ stars serving up new season of hit show
TV-PG | 06.25.24 | 19:06 | CC
- 18:40Monday, Jun 24, 2024Julian Assange agrees to a plea deal with US; Actors raise concerns about Hollywood hairstyling equity; 2024 T20 Cricket World CupTV-PG
- 18:04Friday, Jun 21, 2024New book claims to reveal target of Idaho murders; Healing Appalachia festival featuring Tyler Childers grows bigger, attracts more talentTV-PG
- 18:01Thursday, Jun 20, 2024Saving on vet costs south of the border; Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria returns to the spotlightTV-PG
- 18:53Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024Black Men and the Ballot: How Their Vote Could Impact 2024 Election; Comedian D.L. Hughley and Rep. Byron Donalds on Role of Black Men in 2024 ElectionTV-PG
- 19:16Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024Joseph Gordon-Levitt on working with Eddie Murphy in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’; Social media 'tradwives' trend; Justin Timberlake arrested, charged with DWITV-PG
- 18:40Monday, Jun 17, 2024Sherri Papini ex-husband speaks out for 1st time since kidnapping hoax; Tiffany Red on improving the music industry with her group, ‘The 100 Percenters’TV-PG
- 17:58Friday, Jun 14, 2024Princess Kate will make her 1st public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis; Amy Poehler and cast talk “Inside Out 2,” latest in award-winning franchiseTV-PG
- 19:12Thursday, Jun 13, 2024Secretive Christian sect allegedly ignored sexual abuse for decades; 20 years later the first class of a unique prison rehabilitation program share their storyTV-PG
- 18:31Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024American killed, another injured by electric shock in Mexican hot tub: Police; Pamela Smart accepts responsibility in husband’s 1990 killing, her lawyer saysTV-PG
- 19:06Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024Hunter Biden found guilty on 3 federal gun charges; Andrew McCarthy reunites with the 'Brat Pack'; Coming-of-age classic 'Outsiders' now a Broadway musicalTV-PG
- 18:40Monday, Jun 10, 2024Multiple shark attacks reported in Florida just miles apart; One step closer to verdict in Hunter Biden gun trial; UK girls soccer team goes undefeated in boys leagueTV-PG
- 18:41Friday, Jun 07, 2024Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in deaths of 2 more women; Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs power hangs in the balance amidst investigations and lawsuitsTV-PG
- 18:12Thursday, Jun 06, 2024Last heroes of Normandy; 80th anniversary of historic D-Day invasionTV-PG
- 18:32Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024A SPECIAL EDITION OF NIGHTLINE - CARL LENTZ AFTER HILLSONGTV-PG
- 19:09Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024President Biden’s sweeping changes going into effect at the southern border; Diane von Furstenberg gives in-depth look at her life, legacyTV-PG
- 18:38Monday, Jun 03, 202427-year-old woman diagnosed with rare cancer builds community on ‘CancerTok’; New Beach Boys doc tells the band's inside storyTV-PG
- 18:46Friday, May 31, 2024Gypsy-Rose Blanchard on finding her newfound freedom after prison sentence; The looming U.S. ban or sale of TikTok is putting free speech, livelihoods at riskTV-PG
- 18:15Thursday, May 30, 2024Former President Trump found guilty on all 34 counts in hush money trial; Legal analysis and insights on Trump verdict; Powerhouse roundtable discuss Donald Trump’s historic verdictTV-PG
- 18:39Wednesday, May 29, 2024Scott Peterson at court Wednesday to seeks new DNA testing to clear name; Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters recall shocking OJ Simpson verdictTV-PG
