S46E84Mon, Apr 28, 2025
Trial begins for alleged Kim Kardashian robbery in Paris, Apologies issued after Shedeur Sanders pranked on NFL Draft night; Style experts reteam for 'Wear Whatever the F You Want'
TV-PG | 04.28.25 | 18:45 | CC
- 18:39Friday, Apr 25, 2025Crime scene visit caps off intense 1st week in the Karen Read retrial; Michelle Williams takes center stage in 'Death Becomes Her'TV-PG
- 18:48Thursday, Apr 24, 2025Scott Peterson continues fight for freedom with new petition; The top picks and biggest upsets from the NFL Draft Day 1TV-PG
- 18:49Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025Tina Knowles' new memoir reveals details about personal life & raising superstar children; Revealed: Identities of 2 murder victims potentially linked to Gilgo Beach killingsTV-PG
- 19:02Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025Fireworks as Karen Read's 2nd murder trial gets underway with opening statements; Cast of Star Wars franchises share spoilers and secrets; 2 friends embark on real life 'Lord of the Rings' questTV-PG
- 18:47Monday, Apr 21, 2025The world mourns and celebrates the remarkable life of Pope Francis; Historic process for choosing next popeTV-PG
- 18:35Friday, Apr 18, 2025Courtney Stodden Reflects on Grooming Claims and Being a Teen Bride; 'How much do you pay for rent?' The question TikToker Caleb Simpson is askingTV-PG
- 19:05Thursday, Apr 17, 2025Long-awaited Menendez brothers hearing delayed after dramatic day in court; Earlybirds Club starts early, ends earlyTV-PG
- 18:37Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025Inside two shocking IVF mix-ups that left women carrying embryos that weren't theirs; Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard on longevity in HollywoodTV-PG
- 18:59Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025Criminal indictments after juvenile gladiator fights; Michael B. Jordan sizzles in "Sinners"TV-PG
- 18:09Monday, Apr 14, 2025The rise of stay-at-home dads as women climb corporate ladder; Bryce Dallas Howard on following in her father's directorial footstepsTV-PG
- 18:49Friday, Apr 11, 2025Erik and Lyle Menendez win key legal victory in bid for resentencing; Murder trial for former beauty queen Lori Vallow Daybell begins in IdahoTV-PG
- 19:12Thursday, Apr 10, 2025'Gringo Hunters' officer killed in the line of duty; Reality star Teddi Mellencamp opens up about shocking cancer diagnosisTV-PG
- 18:09Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025Suspect in Idaho student murders back in court; 'The White Lotus' star on the explosive finaleTV-PG
- 18:50Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025Details emerge in 'Ghost Adventures' star's wife's alleged murder-for-hire plot; Blink-182's Mark Hoppus: 'I felt like my luck had run out'TV-PG
- 18:38Monday, Apr 07, 2025Fyre Fest 2 in turmoil over new location controversy; Celebrities opening up about weight lossTV-PG
- 16:56Friday, Apr 04, 2025Russell Brand facing charges; The cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale' talks about the 6th and final seasonTV-PG
- 19:02Thursday, Apr 03, 2025Behind-the-scenes with fitness mogul Tracy Anderson; Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon goes to hell and back in 'The Bondsman'TV-PG
- 18:29Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025Former NFL star Richard Sherman latest high-profile athlete to have home burglarized; Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley fighting for parents to be pardonedTV-PG
- 18:51Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025Val Kilmer, 'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' actor, dead at 65; New details in case that shocked FranceTV-PG