S15E212Sat, Aug 3, 2024
Millions in Northeast brace for dangerous thunderstorms; VP Harris closes in on decision for running mate; Thousands in streets in Venezuela demanding President Maduro step aside
TV-PG | 08.03.24 | 19:17 | CC
- 20:00Friday, Aug 02, 2024Harris has enough delegate votes to secure Democratic nomination; BASE jumper dies at Grand Canyon; Team USA is winning more medals at the Summer Games in ParisTV-PG
- 19:50Thursday, Aug 01, 2024WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich among Americans freed in historic prisoner swap; Trump doubles down on racial attack against Harris; Hamas leader assassinated after explosive device stashed in roomTV-PG
- 19:52Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024Mideast could be on brink of wider war after Hamas leader assassination; Trump questions Harris' race in NABJ interview; Human remains found in house destroyed by Colorado wildfireTV-PG
- 19:53Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024Israel strikes Beirut, targeting Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr; US women's gymnastics wins team gold medal; Viral photo of Olympic surfer’s midair celebrationTV-PG
- 19:54Monday, Jul 29, 2024Biden calls for Supreme Court reforms; Trump agrees to FBI interview for assassination attempt investigation; USA men's gymnastics wins bronze in Paris OlympicsTV-PG
- 19:49Sunday, Jul 28, 2024Race for the White House tightens with only 100 days left until Election Day; Pod of orcas attack yacht; Simone Biles soars in Paris Olympics comebackTV-PG
- 19:50Saturday, Jul 27, 2024Massive wildfires burn through California; Deadly rocket strike hits soccer field in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights; Trump and Harris hold weekend campaign blitzTV-PG
- 19:46Friday, Jul 26, 2024Massive arson attack disrupts rail travel before Paris Olympics; Trump meets with Netanyahu for 1st time post-presidency; Obama officially endorses Harris as Democratic nomineeTV-PG
- 19:54Thursday, Jul 25, 2024Officials arrest man on suspicion of starting California wildfire; Harris says she's 'ready to debate Donald Trump' on Sept. 10; Reports: Russian chef arrested in plot to disrupt OlympicsTV-PG
- 19:53Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024Biden to speak for 1st time on his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race; Netanyahu's visit sparks wave of protests in DC; Trump shooter looked up Kennedy assassination details: FBITV-PG
- 19:56Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024Harris attacks Trump at 1st presidential rally in Milwaukee; Biden returns to White House for the 1st time since ending re-election bid; Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle resignsTV-PG
- 20:01Monday, Jul 22, 2024Pelosi, other key democrats endorse Harris for president; Predictions are swirling around possible Kamala Harris running mates; Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle grilled in hearing on Capitol HillTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Jul 21, 2024Biden drops presidential reelection bid, endorses Vice President Harris; Trump campaign responds to Biden dropping out of race; Democrats prepare for unpredictable Democratic National ConventionTV-PG
- 19:45Saturday, Jul 20, 2024Biden aides huddle amid calls to exit; Trump and Vance campaign together for the 1st time; IDF launches airstrikes inside Yemen TV-PG
- 19:38Friday, Jul 19, 2024A wave of international IT outages affected airlines, banks and more; New calls for President Biden to end his bid for reelection; Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 yearsTV-PG
- 19:54Thursday, Jul 18, 2024Trump set to address the RNC in 1st speech since assassination attempt; Biden isolates at his beach house after testing positive for COVID-19; Remembering comedy legend Bob NewhartTV-PG
- 19:49Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024California Rep. Adam Schiff calls for Pres. Biden to drop out of election; Biden tests positive for COVID: White House; JD Vance expected to deliver keynote address at RNCTV-PG
- 19:45Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024Trump's Secret Service protection increased due to Iran threat: Sources; Officers shoot, kill man near RNC venue in Milwaukee; Record heat hits East CoastTV-PG
- 19:37Monday, Jul 15, 2024Trump picks JD Vance as his vice president; Video shows moment would-be Trump assassin climbed onto the roof; FBI analyzing hundreds of tips to create profile of Thomas CrooksTV-PG
