S16E157Mon, Jun 9, 2025
Sly Stone, pioneering leader of funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82; Six feared dead in small plane crash off coast of San Diego; 50+ million Americans facing severe weather
TV-PG | 06.09.25 | 19:39 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Mon, Jun 9, 2025