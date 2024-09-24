S45E191Mon, Sep 23, 2024
Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield's new doc looks at how social media reshapes childhood; Miranda Lambert reconnects with Texas roots in new album; Zelenskyy on finding a diplomatic way to stop the war
TV-PG | 09.23.24 | 18:31 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 18:36Friday, Sep 20, 2024Demi Lovato on the immense pressure of child stardom; Halle Berry on new horror film and breaking barriers in Hollywood; First ever 'Golden Bachelorette' on searching for love after lossTV-PG
- 19:10Thursday, Sep 19, 2024Killer mom Susan Smith returns to spotlight as parole hearing nears; Ashley Park on overcoming major health challenges, finding inspirationTV-PG
- 18:16Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024Christopher Reeve's children recall rediscovering joy after their father's accident; Christopher Reeve's children remember their parents' heroism in the face of tragedyTV-PG
- 19:13Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024Sean 'Diddy' Combs indicted on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering; Lauren Sanchez talks overcoming dyslexia, writing her first bookTV-PG
- 18:34Monday, Sep 16, 2024Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in NYC hotel; Trump apparent assassination attempt: What we know so far; Jeff Bridges on returning to action role after waging health battleTV-PG
- 18:14Friday, Sep 13, 2024Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to reduced charge in DWI case; Can Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris affect young voters' decisions?; Big names and bold looks dominate New York Fashion WeekTV-PG
- 19:12Thursday, Sep 12, 2024Doctors, Drug Dealers and Death: Who is responsible for actor Matthew Perry's death?; Oprah Winfrey explores the future of AI technologyTV-PG
- 18:38Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sued for sexual assault by Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard; Matthew McConaughey’s Greenlights Grant Initiative mission to make schools saferTV-PG
- 18:18Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024Presidential debate highlights from Trump and Harris's first showdown of 2024; Trump-Harris debate round table with Chris Christie, Reince Priebus and Donna BrazileTV-PG
- 18:13Monday, Sep 09, 2024James Earl Jones, adored actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies, Princess Kate shares health update after announcing cancer diagnosis, Monday Night Football ReturnsTV-PG
- 18:36Friday, Sep 06, 2024Singles return to in-person mingling after dating app burnout; John Legend on using his home life to create album for children and familiesTV-PG
- 19:17Thursday, Sep 05, 2024Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests father of suspected school shooter; Two men linked to teen's sextortion suicide sentenced to prisonTV-PG
- 18:12Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024Circus accidents put spotlight on high-stakes profession; Boeing’s Starliner to return to Earth without astronauts; Con artist Anna Delvey joins 'Dancing With the Stars' season 33TV-PG
- 19:11Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024Former FLDS members team up with biker group to search for missing children; San Francisco officer recalls helping 49ers' Ricky Pearsall after shootingTV-PG
- 18:38Friday, Aug 30, 2024Carmen Electra, David Hasselhoff, Nicole Eggert and others reflect on Baywatch; Philippe Petit celebrates 50th anniversary of walk between Twin Towers with new showTV-PG
- 17:51Thursday, Aug 29, 2024Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger wants to move trial; Colorado office retreat gone terribly wrong; Parents’ Botox requests jump as new school year beginsTV-PG
- 18:14Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024Growing number of moms microdosing on magic mushrooms; Lawmakers cite study alleging Chinese government uses TikTok to influence US usersTV-PG
- 18:47Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024Estranged husband of Erika Jane, Tom Girardi found guilty of wire fraud; Actress Kerry Washington talks about creating three-dimensional charactersTV-PG
- 18:41Monday, Aug 26, 2024Teachers caught up in Only Fans controversy; Stars of hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building talk Season 4TV-PG
Out of list