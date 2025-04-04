Skip to Content
S16E92Fri, Apr 4, 2025
Stock markets plunge again as China retaliates with 34% tariff on all U.S. products; Beloved priest fatally shot outside church; Bull riding star killed by bull in Texas rodeo tragedy
TV-PG | 04.04.25 | 19:49 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Fri, Apr 4, 2025