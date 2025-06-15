Skip to Content
S16E163Sun, Jun 15, 2025
Manhunt for suspect in Minnesota shooting enters 2nd day; Israel and Iran trade strikes as conflict intensifies; Gunman opens fire during 'No Kings' protest in SLC
TV-PG | 06.15.25 | 20:04 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Sun, Jun 15, 2025