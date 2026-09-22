Listen to the All-New 'The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story' Podcast

Wondering where to listen to the all-new podcast "The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story" from ABC News? We've got you covered. "The Scream Murder" unravels the mystery killing of 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart and the shocking tell-all videotape that was never meant to be seen. Coming October 6, or listen early starting September 22 by subscribing to 20/20 True Crime+. Subscribers to 20/20 True Crime+ get ad-free episodes, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Listen to the "The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story" podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms as well as right here.

Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ on Apple Podcasts to listen ad-free. Subscribers also get early access to new true crime launches, exclusive bonus episodes, an expanded back catalog of past "20/20" episodes, and ad-free listening to all 20/20 true crime podcasts. Subscribe for $2.99/month or $29.99/year — or start your 7-day free trial today.

"The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story" podcast - LISTEN HERE

For more information, visit ABC Audio.

About ABC Audio: ABC Audio is America's premier source for radio news, entertainment content, and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,600 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video and social media content, as well as news, entertainment and lifestyle digital text stories. ABC Audio is part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting network. The award-winning podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," The Walt Disney Company's top-performing podcast, "20/20," "20/20: The After Show" and "The View: Behind the Table."