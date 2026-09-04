Watch "The View'" Season 30 Premiere TUESDAY 11 am ET/10 am CT & PT

It all began when Barbara Walters had an idea for a show in 1997, and the conversation has continued for three incredible decades. On Tuesday, Sept. 8 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT), Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro return to the Hot Topics table for the milestone 30th season of daytime's No. 1 most-watched talk show, "The View," kicking off live on ABC and streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu. New seasons of the talk show's popular Webby Award-winning daily podcast series "Behind the Table," hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, and its streaming edition, "The Weekend View," begin Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, respectively.

WATCH FULL EPISODES OF "THE VIEW" HERE

Season 30 of the Emmy®-nominated talk show kicks off with a Day of Hot Topics, welcoming all six co-hosts back to the table. This September, they will be joined by celebrities, politicians, newsmakers, and a former co-host, including Jessica Lange; Andrew Garfield; Sarah Paulson; Billie Lourd; Maisie Williams; the cast of "East of Eden," including Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist with executive producer Zoe Kazan; Ke Huy Quan; Ethan Hawke; Kate McKinnon; musicians Lizzo and Kenny Chesney; politicians Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Andy Beshear; newsmakers Deborah Roberts, Colin Kaepernick, Evan Gershkovich, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Heidi Slotnik; and former co-host Sherri Shepherd.

"The View" is nominated for four 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, Outstanding Talk Series Host, a first-ever nomination for "The Weekend View" and Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Daytime Program. The talk show concluded Season 29 ranking No. 1 in Households (1.74 rtg.) and Total Viewers (2.620 million) among all broadcast daytime talk shows for the ninth straight season. The show improved in Women 25-54 (+8% - 226,000 vs. 209,000) and Women 18-49 (+8% - 157,000 vs. 157,000) versus last season to its strongest in 3 years — since the 2022-2023 season. In addition, "The View" stands as the only daytime talk show to grow in both key Women measures.

Scheduled guests for the week of Sept. 7-12 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 7 (OAD 7/23/26) – Tracee Ellis Ross (host, "Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross"; actor, Broadway's "Every Brilliant Thing")

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Season 30 premiere of "The View" with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) (author, "Going Further: The Incomparable Clarence Thomas"); Lizzo (author, "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'")

Thursday, Sept. 10 – Andrew Garfield (actor, "The Uprising")

Friday, Sept. 12 – Sherri Shepherd (actor, "Robin Roberts Presents: Angel in the Ruble"); Maisie Williams (actor, "Practical Magic 2")

About "The View": "The View," now in its milestone 30th season, is America's most-watched daytime talk show. Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans. "The View" is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. Robin Hommel serves as executive broadcast producer overseeing "The Weekend View." For breaking news and updated videos, visit theview.tv and follow "The View" (@theviewabc) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Sara Haines (@sarahaines), Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah) and Ana Navarro (@ananavarrofl) on Instagram.

About ABC Audio: ABC Audio is America's premier source for radio news, entertainment content, and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,600 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video and social media content, as well as news, entertainment and lifestyle digital text stories. ABC Audio is part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting network. The award-winning podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," The Walt Disney Company's top-performing podcast, "20/20," "20/20: The After Show" and "The View: Behind the Table."

About ABC News Live: ABC News Live is ABC News' Emmy® Award-winning 24/7 streaming news channel with live coverage as news breaks, up-to-the-minute reports, powerful interviews and special features produced by world-class storytellers. It is the only streaming news channel that has won multiple prestigious honors, including awards from duPont-Columbia, Edward R. Murrow for Network Coverage, the Gracies, Deadline Club, Society of Professional Journalists, NABJ, NLGJA, National Headliner and more. The channel's Emmy-nominated evening news show, "Prime with Linsey Davis," airs weeknights beginning at 7 p.m. ET. ABC News Live is currently available to more than 370 million streamers with its distribution on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, Xumo, Tubi, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and others.