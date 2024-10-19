The Businesses and Products from Season 16, Episode 1 of Shark Tank

In season 16, episode 1 of "Shark Tank," entrepreneurs hoping to score an investment deal with the Sharks. Innovative products include mushroom-based mocktails, custom-fit mouthguards, an Asian American-led sneaker brand and an app to boost your cardio game. Get the full details on the four companies featured below!

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary. and Guest Shark Rashaun Williams.

Little Saints

Little Saints makes non-alcoholic cocktail classics and spirits powered by mushrooms. In a world that's often all or nothing when it comes to booze, we're transforming the way people imbibe by expanding the lens of possibility in the back bar, top shelf and bar cart alike. By swapping alcohol for functional ingredients like reishi and lion's mane mushroom, our cocktails provide a happy boost without the hangover. With no sugar and only 5 calories per serving, Little Saints can be consumed with reckless abandon. Drink irresponsibly.

TRUFIT Customs

TRUFIT Customs makes custom-fit easy, for life. In a world dominated by medical practitioners that price out communities or the substandard "one size fits all" status quo, TRUFIT creates an alternative to accessing premium custom-fit mouthguards that are doctor-approved while skipping the medical bill, all from the comfort of your home. Leveraging innovative 3D technology, TRUFIT provides a one-time at-home Impression Kit, unlocking you to unlimited access across affordable, custom-fit products. As the leading custom-fit mouthguard brand in professional sports, TRUFIT's mission is to provide everyone access to custom-fit mouthguards that combine superior fit and comfort to improve athlete performance and protection.

1587 Sneakers

1587 Sneakers is the first Asian American sneaker brand! Our mission is to celebrate AAPI culture, and empower everyone to be unapologetically themselves! Thank you for walking with us.

Card.io

Card.io is a community management & cardio fitness gamification app focused on empowering people to fall in love with moving every day. Card.io enables communities to coordinate, communicate, and engage with their members while also providing a fun way to facilitate everyday outdoor cardio with social gamification through games like turf war, city exploration, and more. We can also be white-labeled for corporate groups for employee benefits and events.

