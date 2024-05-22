Tuesday's TV Recap for ABC Primetime

This is the place to get the scoop on what's happening with your favorite shows with TV recaps of the latest episodes that you may have missed on air. Catch up here with recaps, videos and links to watch full episodes on demand. Get the latest scoop on compelling dramas like Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, 9-1-1, Will Trent, The Rookie, Station 19 & more. Hit comedies like Abbott Elementary, Not Dead Yet and The Conners may also be in the lineup. Don't forget unscripted favorites like The Bachelor, American Idol, Shark Tank, Dancing with the Stars, Judge Steve Harvey, AFV & your favorite game shows like Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid, Press Your Luck & more. There's also top ABC News offerings like 20/20 and What Would You Do? Be sure to watch on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV). Tuesday on ABC is the place to be for hit dramas that will keep you intrigued and enthralled all night long. Catch up with high-stakes dramas "Will Trent," "The Rookie" and "The Good Doctor" with their latest episodes.

Will Trent: "Do You See the Vision" (210) Logline: Will, Faith and Angie find themselves embroiled in a series of cases where a similar marker links the murders of several sex offenders. Meanwhile, Angie grapples with an unexpected proposition from Amanda.

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF "WILL TRENT" HERE

The Rookie: "Escape Plan" (610) Logline: Sgt. Grey helps the team prepare for their biggest mission yet. Meanwhile, Aaron, Lopez, Celina, Tim and Smitty discover a surprising connection in their case.

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF "THE ROOKIE" HERE

The Good Doctor: "Goodbye" (710) Logline: As the doctors consider their futures, they work together to solve one of the most important cases of their careers

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF "THE GOOD DOCTOR" HERE

How would you like instant access to 24/7 streaming channels with great shows, movies and specials that are ALWAYS ON? We're talking all-day entertainment with no sign-in needed thanks to our growing selection of Unlocked Channels which now includes the all-new "20/20" and ESPN8: The Ocho" live streaming channels. Watch free with no sign-in needed! Be sure to watch on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV). See our list of Unlocked Channels below and start streaming now!

UNLOCKED CHANNELS

20/20

ABC NEWS LIVE

CESAR MILAN: BETTER HUMAN BETTER DOG

ESPN8: THE OCHO

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOTLIGHT

THE INCREDIBLE DR. POL

LIFE BELOW ZERO

LOST TREASURES

PRESS YOUR LUCK

TO CATCH A SMUGGLER

TO TELL THE TRUTH

TRUE CRIME STORIES

WICKED TUNA

LOCAL NEWS & MORE

BAY AREA

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO

HOUSTON

LOS ANGELES

NEW YORK

NORTH CAROLINA

PHILADELPHIA