Watch 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular' Sunday, December 1

Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, ''The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular'' returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko'Olina, Hawaiʻi. Narrated by Kristen Bell, who will share the tale of how the Disney Parks kicks off the most magical holiday ever, "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" airs SUNDAY, DEC. 1, at 8:01 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and is available the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Performances include the following:

- Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – "Deck the Halls" / "Holly Jolly Christmas"

- Auliʻi Cravalho – "Beyond" (from "Moana 2" in theaters Nov. 27)

- Elton John – "Your Song"

- John Legend – "Always Come Back" / "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

- Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – "White Christmas"

- Ava Max – "O Holy Night" / "1 Wish"

- Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir – "Little Drummer Boy"

- Carly Pearce – "Let It Snow"

- Pentatonix – "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

- Anika Noni Rose – "Milele" (from "Mufasa: The Lion King" in theaters Dec. 20)

- SEVENTEEN – "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

"The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular" is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner for Disney Yellow Shoes Studio, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio, and executive producers Michael Antinoro and Ashley Edens as well as Film 45.