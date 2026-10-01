The Businesses and Products from Season 18, Episodes 1 and 2 of Shark Tank

In season 18, episode 1 of "Shark Tank," the season premiere brings "big-fish energy" as YouTube megastar MrBeast and Jeff Housenbold join as guest Sharks. Entrepreneurs pitch a DIY wedding video service, a finger-shaped caulking tool, an AI-powered ball and a mystery box of returned goods. Then, in episode 2, powerhouse producers and entrepreneurs Erin and Sara Foster join as guest Sharks. Business owners pitch an electric stroller wagon, a parent-approved indoor ball, a kelp facial oil for a nourished glow and a plastic-free liner for leggings. Get the full details on the companies featured below.

Wedding Weekender is redefining wedding video with a more authentic and accessible way for couples to capture their celebrations. We ship camcorders to couples the week of their wedding, and their family and friends capture all the real, candid moments throughout the weekend. Afterward, our team turns the footage into a professionally edited wedding video that feels personal, nostalgic, and true to how their celebration actually felt.

The Caulking Finger was invented by a paint contractor with 30 years of experience who got tired of getting cuts, splinters, and raw fingers from caulking. Our tool looks, feels, and performs like your finger and is used by both professionals and DIYers on smooth and rough surfaces both interior and exterior. Like our motto says: "Why wear out your finger?"Just use mine!"

A ball packed with sensors for one purpose: FUN. Ball 2 connects to your device and turns any room, yard, or driveway into a game. With built-in AI, kids don't just play games, they invent them.

Fundelivered transforms excess retail inventory into moments of surprise and fun, offering customers a mystery box experience where no two boxes are the same. Each box contains a randomized assortment of home, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and totally unexpected retail goods, individually wrapped to create the thrill of never knowing what you will open next. The idea began after the founders, Rebecca and Jena, ordered a pallet of unclaimed items and excess retail goods. Watching friends laugh, trade, and enjoy the experience so much inspired them to turn that moment into a business centered around joy, connection, and a greener approach to retail by helping keep perfectly good products in circulation rather than letting them go to waste. Fundelivered has since grown into a national brand known for lively group unboxings, viral online moments, and a customer base that loves the excitement of the unknown.

Ellavate is revolutionizing family mobility with its patented electric-assist stroller wagon. Designed to make everyday outings easier across hills, sand, grass, and beyond, Ellavate combines electric assist with all-terrain capability and a modular design that grows with families from infancy through the big-kid years. Ellavate is building a new generation of products designed to make moving together easier.

Every parent has said it: "Don't play ball in the house!" One day, a dad named Joe Burke got tired of saying it, so he invented a ball so his daughter could play ball in the house. Ollyball is the result: a Toy of the Year winner that weighs less than an ounce and absorbs every kick, spike, and smash with its utility-patented KrunchCOR® construction for safe indoor play. Durable, sustainable, re-inflatable, and built for rowdy kids. You can color your Ollyball with markers and crayons and play in any weather, day, or night. Since 2020, the Burke family has been on a quest to build the all-time best-selling play ball in history; and on a mission to bring joy to parents and kids worldwide.

Cold Current Kelp is a women-owned ocean farm and skincare company in Kittery, Maine, co-founded by a marine biologist. We grow sugar kelp on our farm off the Maine coast and transform it into KelpGlow® Facial Oil, a potent facial oil rich in antioxidants and protective compounds that support a healthy skin barrier. Planting kelp also improves ocean health. From cold, clean Maine waters straight to your skincare routine, we have our hands in every step of the process. It's ocean glow, bottled.

Meet Skimpies™ a patented, organic cotton liner that sticks directly inside your leggings and pants! We give women the comfort and breathability of underwear without lines or wedgies. Skimpies™ is designed to stick to most leggings and pants by firmly pressing it into the gusset, like ironing with your hands. Invented by mom and comedy writer Bette Bentley, as a solution to a very personal problem, Skimpies™ became a viral brand with a joyful community of women known as the Skimpies Sisters!

Watch "Shark Tank" WEDNESDAYS 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu!