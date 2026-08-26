Listen to the All-New 'Searched' Podcast

Wondering where to listen to the all-new podcast "Searched" from ABC News? We've got you covered. From ABC News, The top searched questions of the day and real-time answers with expert context and analysis. Hosted by ABC News' Gio Benitez and Ashan Singh, 'Searched' pulls real-time data from the top search engines and social media platforms to provide topical news for the audience. Listen on your favorite podcast app or watch weekdays on ABC News Live. Listen to the "Searched" podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms as well as right here.

"Searched" podcast - LISTEN HERE

For more information, visit ABC Audio.

About ABC Audio: ABC Audio is America's premier source for radio news, entertainment content, and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,600 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video and social media content, as well as news, entertainment and lifestyle digital text stories. ABC Audio is part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting network. The award-winning podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," The Walt Disney Company's top-performing podcast, "20/20," "20/20: The After Show" and "The View: Behind the Table."