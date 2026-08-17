How, When & Where to Watch FX's 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' Premiering Tuesday, September 8

Are you wondering where to watch FX's "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" series premiere? We've got you covered. "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" follows "Snowfall" characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in 90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic is fueling a new game: the rise of West Coast rap. From the dope game to the rap game. FX's "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" premieres 9.8 on FX | Hulu.

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Wanda starts the series driven by the clear belief that West Coast rap has the power to reshape American culture. She will work to put together a ragtag group of geniuses and lead them to the realization of all their dreams. To do it, she must navigate the dangerous overlap of music and street politics, pulling in those closest to her including her cousins Lamar Kinsey (Asante Blackk) and James Kinsey (Peyton Alex Smith) and pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery (Simmie "Buddy" Sims III), who is already in a tangle with law enforcement.

Her internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl "DG" Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith) creates opportunities but also deepens tensions between Wanda and Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets for good and chase down his own atonement through his free legal clinic.

As ambition, loyalty, and survival collide, how much is everyone willing to risk in order to build something lasting in a world that threatens to pull them down?

The series is executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Paul Garnes. The series is produced by FX Productions.