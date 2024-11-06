See the NBA Christmas Day 2024 Game Schedule for ABC & ESPN

Wondering where to watch NBA basketball during the 2024-2025 season? On Christmas Day, ABC & ESPN will team up to nationally televise all five NBA games on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 – a slate that spans 13 consecutive hours of marquee live event coverage. The NBA's biggest superstars will be on display as ESPN platforms exclusively broadcast all five NBA Christmas games. ABC will broadcast a Christmas tripleheader starting at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT. All three ABC games will also be available to watch on ESPN. The rich tradition of athletic competition established by ABC Sports continues with the best games each and every week during the NBA season right through the NBA Finals. Catch NBA basketball at its best on ABC and ESPN as the top teams in the nation battle it out every week during what's sure to be an epic season filled with classic rivalries and top-notch action. Check out the Christmas Day 2024 schedule below!

Christmas Day 2024

San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks 12:00 ET/9:00 am PT (ABC/ESPN)

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks 2:30 ET/11:30 am PT (ABC/ESPN)

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics 5:00 ET/2:00 PT (ABC/ESPN)

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors 8:00 ET/5:00 PT (ABC/ESPN)

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns 10:30 ET/7:30 PT (ABC/ESPN)

How would you like instant access to 24/7 streaming channels with great shows, movies and specials that are ALWAYS ON? We're talking all-day entertainment with no sign-in needed thanks to our selection of Unlocked Channels which includes the "ESPN8: The Ocho" Unlocked Channel. "The Ocho" brings fans the finest in seldom seen sports from around the globe. ESPN.com explains, "The fan-favorite event is inspired by the classic comedy "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story." The dodgeball players in the film played games that were featured on a fictional version of ESPN called 'ESPN8: The Ocho.'" Now, the "ESPN8: The Ocho" Unlocked Channel is streaming 24/7 with no sign-in needed!

