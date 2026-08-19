Watch the NBA on ABC: See the 2026-2027 Season Schedule

Wondering where to watch NBA basketball during the 2026-2027 season? ABC is bringing the heat with a can't-miss NBA lineup packed with champions, superstars and high-stakes rivalries. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC is back, bringing fans the week's biggest national matchup—including an action-packed NBA Rivals Week quadrupleheader at the end of January. The action tips off Dec. 12 when the defending champion New York Knicks visit the Miami Heat, then shifts into overdrive with that four-game Rivals Week marathon on Jan. 30. Christmas Day delivers five straight games, while NBA Sunday Showcase joins the party Feb. 28 with three weeks of doubleheaders. ABC is serving up destination NBA TV viewing all season long. Check out the NBA Schedule 2026-2027 for games on ABC below!

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Saturday, Dec. 12

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Friday, Dec. 25 – NBA Christmas Day Schedule

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT (ABC, ESPN)

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT (ABC, ESPN)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT (ABC, ESPN)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (ABC, ESPN)

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT (ABC, ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 30

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 6

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 13

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 27

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 28

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 6

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 7

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 13

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 14

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

RELATED: ESPN & ABC's star-studded 2026-27 NBA regular season broadcast schedule

The rich tradition of athletic competition established by ABC Sports continues with the best games each and every weekend during the NBA season right through the NBA Finals. Catch NBA basketball at its best on ABC and ESPN as the top teams in the nation battle it out every week during what's sure to be an epic season filled with classic rivalries and top-notch action. Be sure to watch on ABC & ABC.com.