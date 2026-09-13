How, When & Where to Watch FX's 'American Horror Story: 13' Premiering September 24

Are you wondering where to watch FX's "American Horror Story: 13" season premiere? We've got you covered. We're so back, witches. FX's AHS: 13 premieres 9.24 on FX | Hulu. FX's "American Horror Story," the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, "American Horror Story" has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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"American Horror Story" is an award-winning franchise, a progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX's history.