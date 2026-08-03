How to Watch All 5 'Indiana Jones' Movies Now Streaming on Disney+

Da-da-da-dah… Da-da-dah… Da-da-da-dah… Da-da-da-da-da! This phonetic interpretation of the iconic score forever linked to Indiana Jones works better when you cypher through it with the rousing brass fanfare of the "Raiders March" echoing in your head. You kept going right into the second and third stanzas, didn't you?

Indiana Jones movies are action-packed adventures filled with ancient mysteries, booby-trapped temples, secret maps and edge-of-your-seat escapes. With Harrison Ford as the heroic, whip-cracking, snake-hating archaeologist, each frenetic flick delivers globe-trotting danger and pure popcorn movie fun.

This summer marks the 45th anniversary of the first time we met Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." That's a long time to be chasing treasures with the same satchel. But as Indy would say… "It's not the years, honey, it's the mileage."

Let's take a look back at all five Indiana Jones adventures including the one that started it all four and a half decades ago. Each movie arrives on Freeform and FX digital platforms in July and every cinematic thrill ride is available anytime on Disney+.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981): Whip-cracking, fedora-wearing archeologist Indiana Jones plunges himself into a race against Nazi forces to uncover the Ark of the Covenant before its ancient power falls into the wrong hands. From shadowy temples to desert showdowns, Indy battles through a bevy of booby traps, so many snakes in the Well of Souls and countless sharply-dressed rivals. Heroic love interest and really, really high-tolerance shot drinker, Marion Ravenwood, comes along for Indy's raucous ride. The quest for the Ark erupts into a supernatural finale that proves some treasures are better left undisturbed. If only those bureaucratic fools knew what they had.

Watch "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on Disney+

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984): After a chaotic escape from Shanghai, Indiana Jones, Willie Scott, and Short Round are pulled into a desperate mission to save a village robbed of its sacred stone and children. Their journey descends into a hidden world of cult rituals, underground mines, and terrifying power. The thrilling mine cart chase, where Indy and crew escape through a labyrinth of underground tracks, remains one of the film's most pulse-pounding sequences. Indiana's daring rescue of the enslaved children, culminating in a dramatic rope bridge showdown above crocodile-infested waters (chomp, chomp), also stands out as a defining moment in the movie.

Watch "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" on Disney+

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): When his father vanishes while searching for the Holy Grail, Indiana Jones is thrust into a quest that spans ancient clues, Nazi pursuit, and long-buried family tensions. Alongside Henry Jones (Sean Connery), he races from Venice catacombs to desert temples in pursuit of the ultimate relic. The adventure becomes a battle for faith, legacy, and the wisdom to let go. Probably the most important tidbit in this adventure is the reveal by Henry Jones, Sr. that they named the dog Indiana. In real-life, George Lucas had an Alaskan Malamute who served as the inspiration for Junior's moniker.

Watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on Disney+

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008): In the paranoia of the Cold War, Indy is drawn into a hunt for a mysterious crystal skull sought by Soviet agents and linked to secrets beyond ordinary history. With Mutt Williams and Marion Ravenwood, he follows a trail through jungles, ruins, and revelations from his own past. The journey builds toward an otherworldly discovery that changes the meaning of ancient knowledge.

Watch "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" on Disney+

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023): In the twilight of his career, Indiana Jones is swept into one final adventure when the Dial of Destiny, an artifact tied to time itself, resurfaces. With Helena Shaw, he confronts old enemies, wartime secrets, and the weight of everything he has lost. The adventure races across continents and eras, giving Indy a last chance to face history not as a world-weary archaeologist, but as a legend.

Watch "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on Disney+