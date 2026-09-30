Listen to the All-New 'Heist at the Louvre' Podcast

Wondering where to listen to the all-new podcast "Heist at the Louvre" from ABC News coming your way September 28? We've got you covered. The world-famous Louvre Museum has been robbed. Now, James Longman takes listeners inside the daring jewel heist that stunned Paris and captivated the world. With exclusive access to the investigation and the people closest to the case, the series follows the trail from the museum's halls into the Paris underworld, uncovering the criminal networks behind the crime, the lives and backgrounds of the suspected perpetrators, and the international hunt for the stolen jewels. As the investigation unfolds, the series explores what comes next for the case, the Louvre and those responsible for protecting it, and the global fallout from a crime that shocked the world. Listen to the "Heist at the Louvre" podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms as well as right here.

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"Heist at the Louvre" podcast - LISTEN HERE

For more information, visit ABC Audio.

About ABC Audio: ABC Audio is America's premier source for radio news, entertainment content, and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,600 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video and social media content, as well as news, entertainment and lifestyle digital text stories. ABC Audio is part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting network. The award-winning podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," The Walt Disney Company's top-performing podcast, "20/20," "20/20: The After Show" and "The View: Behind the Table."