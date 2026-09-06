Lainey Wilson Returns to Host 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' LIVE Wednesday, November 18

CMA and ABC have revealed that 12-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson will return to host "The 60th Annual CMA Awards," marking her third consecutive year in the role and second consecutive year as solo host. The announcement was made live on ESPN's "College GameDay," timed to the show's own milestone 500th show on the road from Louisiana State University in Wilson's home state. Wilson will lead the star-studded evening as the CMA Awards celebrate 60 years of shining a spotlight on the industry's most outstanding talent and unforgettable moments. Country Music's Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8/7c on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

Watch the on-air promo

"I couldn't be more excited to be hosting the CMA Awards again this year, especially with it being the 60th anniversary," says Wilson. "I've had so much fun hosting the last two years, and this one's going to be extra special. Can't wait to see y'all in November!"

Lainey Wilson hosts "The 60th Annual CMA Awards," taking place Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, live on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu. (Photo Credit: Disney/Robby Klein)

CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by over 7,000 professional voting members of the Country Music Association, representing every sector of the industry. This peer-voted recognition holds unique significance, celebrating the creativity and dedication of those whose contributions continue to shape the genre and inspire fans around the world.

The road to Country Music's Biggest Night continues Thursday, Sept. 10, when CMA reveals the nominees for "The 60th Annual CMA Awards," first on ABC's "Good Morning America," then via livestream on CMA's official YouTube channel. Tickets for "The 60th Annual CMA Awards" go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, at CMAworld.com/tickets.

"The 60th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as executive producer, Alan Carter is director, and Jon Macks is head writer.

About the CMA Awards: First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. In 2026, the show marks its 60th anniversary, a milestone six decades in the making that reflects Country Music's enduring reach and CMA's role as the industry's collective voice. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music, celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."