Watch 'Price of Fame: The Liam Payne Story' Sunday 10/9c

The timely new primetime special "Price of Fame: The Liam Payne Story – A Special Edition of 20/20," from ABC News Studios, airs Sunday, Nov. 3 (10:02-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu. The one-hour special explores Liam Payne's meteoric rise to celebrity as a member of boy band One Direction and his personal journey, including his struggles with mental health and the pressures of stardom, as well as his efforts to reinvent himself as a solo artist. Additionally, the timely documentary covers Payne's tragic death, shedding light on the darker aspects of celebrity culture and the profound impact fame had on his life.

The special includes interviews with former "X-Factor" judge Sharon Osbourne; Chip Somers, a psychotherapist and addiction specialist who worked with Liam Payne; Oritsé Williams, an "X-Factor" contestant and a founding member of the boy band JLS; ABC News entertainment contributor Kelley Carter; DJ and ABC News entertainment contributor Megan Ryte; Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos; Variety music editor Jem Aswad; culture critic writer Lyndsey Parker and more.

"Price of Fame: The Liam Payne Story – A Special Edition of 20/20" is produced by ABC News Studios and "20/20." Muriel Pearson serves as executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer. Jake Lefferman serves as supervising producer. Janice Johnston is executive producer for "20/20."

