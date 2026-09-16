Watch 'CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton' LIVE Wednesday, Oct. 21

The Country Music Association (CMA) announced that it is producing "CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton," a two-hour television event in tribute to Dolly Parton, airing live Wednesday, Oct. 21 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally, available next day on Hulu. Following her passing on Aug. 25, the special will be a joyful, emotional celebration of the artist, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur whose music and generosity carried her from the mountains of east Tennessee into the hearts of generations around the world, told through performances, archival footage and personal stories that trace her extraordinary journey to becoming one of the most beloved entertainers and philanthropists in American history.

Robert Deaton serves as the project's executive producer. The special reflects a strategic partnership between CMA and Belmont University, where it will be filmed live at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.

"Dolly Parton belonged to the whole world, but she was born of this industry, and this industry owes her a debt of gratitude that words alone cannot repay," says Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. "As the organization built to serve and celebrate country music, honoring her legacy is not just an opportunity; it is our responsibility. This special is our way of saying thank you, on behalf of every artist, industry member and fan who found a piece of themselves in her music."

"Dolly gave country music its heart, and giving some of that heart back to her is an incredible honor," says Deaton. "My hope is simply that we do right by her story, her music and the people who love her, so that this evening feels like the tribute my friend deserves."

The tribute continues a growing relationship between Belmont University and Parton that included the 2025 world premiere of "DOLLY: A True Original Musical" at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts and the launch of DOLLY U, an immersive educational partnership designed to connect students with hands-on opportunities in entertainment, media and creative industries. Through that collaboration, students worked alongside professional artists, producers and industry leaders while helping bring Parton's vision to life.

"Dolly Parton's impact extends far beyond music. She represents creativity, generosity, entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to lifting others up, qualities that have inspired generations and resonate deeply with Belmont's mission," says Dr. Greg Jones, president of Belmont University. "It was an honor for Belmont to partner with Dolly through the launch of DOLLY U and the world premiere of her musical at the Fisher Center. Now, it is a privilege to welcome artists, friends and fans from around the world to celebrate her extraordinary life and legacy from this stage in Nashville, honoring a woman whose love for Tennessee was woven into everything she did."

In conjunction with the special, CMA and Belmont University will make a donation from proceeds to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, continuing a legacy that gives millions of children the gift of a free book each month and inspires a lifelong love of reading. In addition, Disney is supporting Imagination Library to further its mission of inspiring children to imagine their possibilities.

Additional details about the special, including performers, tickets and additional partners, will be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up for ticketing updates HERE.

About the Country Music Association: Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies across the U.S. and around the globe are members of CMA. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, "CMA Fest"; and "CMA Country Christmas." All of CMA's television properties air on ABC.

For more information about the Country Music Association, visit CMAworld.com.

About Belmont University: Located near the heart of thriving Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of approximately 9,000 students who come from every state and 33 countries. The University is nationally recognized for its innovative approach as well as its commitment to undergraduate teaching (U.S. News & World Report). As a Christ-centered, student-focused community, Belmont's mission is to develop diverse leaders of purpose, character and wisdom who possess a transformational mindset and are eager and equipped to make the world a better place. With more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master's programs and eight doctoral degrees, Belmont University aims to be the leading Christ-centered university in the world, producing leaders who will radically champion the pursuit of life abundant for all people. For more information, visit http://www.belmont.edu.

About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library: Launched in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is the world's leading early childhood book-gifting program and the flagship initiative of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since its founding, the program has gifted more than 300 million free books to children across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. Each month, the Imagination Library mails over 3 million high-quality, age-appropriate books directly to children's homes. Every enrolled child receives one book per month from birth to age five, at no cost to families.

Inspired by her father's inability to read and write, Dolly created the Imagination Library in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, to inspire a love of reading from the earliest years. In true Dolly fashion, she soon shared that dream with other communities that wanted to give their children the same opportunity to Dream More, Learn More, Care More, and Be More.

The program is made possible through the continued support of Dolly's Estate and The Dollywood Foundation, which invest in the partnerships, resources and systems that empower thousands of Local Program Partners. These local partners build awareness and provide the funding needed to cover the wholesale cost of the books and mailing for children in their communities. Together, this unique partnership helps place books into the homes—and hearts—of millions of children around the world.

For more information, visit imaginationlibrary.com.