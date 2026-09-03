FX 'Adults' Episode Guide - Stream Seasons 1 & 2 on Hulu

Wondering where to watch FX's Adults? We've got you covered with this Adults Episode Guide for Seasons 1 & 2 of the hit series. You'll also be able to watch full episodes of Adults right here or you can stream on Hulu. FX's "Adults" is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York leaning on each other to navigate love, work, friendship and family. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir's childhood home. Created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw, the show puts a generational lens on the wins, losses and humiliations of being in your twenties. See Adults Episode Recaps below and click on the links to watch full episodes on Hulu. WATCH HERE & stream all seasons on Hulu!

STREAM "ADULTS" SEASON 1 ON HULU

Season 1

Marathon Day (Season 1, Episode 1): How the group met Paul Baker.

The Window (Season 1, Episode 2): The friend group finds out that someone they know is making national headlines.

Spitroast (Season 1, Episode 3): The group accompanies Billie to the hospital for a colonoscopy

Have You Seen This Man? (Season 1, Episode 4): A stabber is on the loose in the neighborhood.

House Rules (Season 1, Episode 5): The group continues a house tradition.

Theracide (Season 1, Episode 6): Issa and Anton look for meaning after an unexpected loss.

Roast Chicken (Season 1, Episode 7): The group throws their first dinner party.

Annabelle (Season 1, Episode 8): Anton and Paul Baker host a visitor from out of town, while Issa takes a stand at work.

The Mail (Season 1, Episode 9): The group opens the mailbox for the first time in months.

STREAM "ADULTS" SEASON 2 ON HULU

Season 2

The Scrub (Season 2, Episode 1): The housemates uncover Paul Baker's long-kept secret.

Fake ID (Season 2, Episode 2): Billie befriends the 20-year-old who inherited her fake ID.

Talia (Season 2, Episode 3): Anton learns that his sister is starting a family, while Issa begins thinking about her own fertility.

Raccoon (Season 2, Episode 4): Issa and Paul Baker host Acid Night.

Room Swap (Season 2, Episode 5): Everyone switches bedrooms.

Pop Girlie (Season 2, Episode 6): Samir's girlfriend Carly makes a drastic career change, and Anton grapples with the power of his influence.

C Alert (Season 2, Episode 7): Anton makes a rare mistake at work, and Issa steps up to help him fix it.

Vote for Paul Baker (Season 2, Episode 8): Paul Baker runs for president of the Homeowners Association, and into an uncertain future.

Over the opening episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you'll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else's feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they're too afraid to face head-on. It's not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it's that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.

FX's "Adults" is executive produced by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"), Nick Kroll ("Big Mouth", "The League"), Sarah Naftalis ("What We Do in the Shadows"), Jonathan Krisel ("Baskets," "English Teacher"), Alicia Van Couvering ("Tiny Furniture," "Drinking Buddies") and Rob Rosell ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "DAVE"). "Adults" is produced by FX Productions.