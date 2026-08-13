"20/20 True Crime+" Is an All-New Apple Podcasts Subscription Channel - SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Wondering where to listen to true crime podcasts in 2026? The best true crime podcasts are now available in a brand new way. ABC News Podcast Network and "20/20" announced "20/20 True Crime+," a brand-new Apple Podcasts subscription for true crime fans worldwide. Subscribers will receive exclusive content and early access to new series ahead of the public releases, along with archival shows from the ABC News vault. Fans will have ad-free listening at their fingertips, from iconic "20/20" episodes to original award-winning narrative podcasts, giving enthusiasts comprehensive access to the content they love. The subscription also unlocks an expanded back catalog of hundreds of hours of archival "20/20" audio episodes, unavailable anywhere else. Plus, listeners will have the opportunity to interact directly with the content they love through subscriber-only Q&As with "20/20: The After Show" host Deborah Roberts. Fans can subscribe now for a 7-day free trial to "20/20 True Crime+" on Apple Podcasts with subscriptions available for $2.99 a month or $29.99 for the year here.

GET THE 20/20 TRUE CRIME+ ALL-NEW APPLE PODCASTS SUBSCRIPTION CHANNEL HERE

Timed to the launch of the subscription, "20/20" and the ABC News Podcast Network is announcing two new series: "What Happened to the McStays?" and "Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione." Subscribers will gain early access to the first three episodes of "What Happened to the McStays?" and the first episode of "Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione." Trailers are available now for free to all listeners on all podcast apps. Learn more about the new series below.

"What Happened to the McStays?": On Feb. 4, 2010, an entire family seemingly vanishes into thin air from their home in Southern California. The mysterious disappearance ignited an investigation that led officials to conclude that the family had left for Mexico. A theory that unraveled years later in the Mojave Desert and led investigators to a suspect that no one would have expected. The series is hosted by ABC News correspondent Ashan Singh.

"20/20 True Crime+" subscribers will have exclusive access to the first three episodes now, with the series premiere on Aug. 11 for non-subscribers wherever you get your podcasts.

"Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione": This five-part series chronicles the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson to examine the search and arrest of his alleged assassin, Luigi Mangione, preparing listeners for the highly anticipated upcoming trial. The series will tell the shared stories of Mangione, tracing his path from a privileged Baltimore upbringing to the center of one of America's most shocking crimes. Through exclusive reporting and deep investigative work, the podcast examines what may have driven him to murder as this case became a lightning rod in the larger debate around healthcare in the United States. The series is hosted by ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire, who previously hosted the award-winning podcast "Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy."

"20/20 True Crime+" subscribers will have exclusive access to the first episode on Aug. 7, with the series premiere on Aug. 10 for non-subscribers, with episodes dropping weekly.

Since launching as a true crime audio destination, ABC News Podcast Network series, including "Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy," "Bridge of Lies," "What Happened to Holly Bobo?" and "Devil in the Desert," have been featured on Apple and Spotify Best of lists and dominated the podcast charts. "Devil in the Desert" became the most successful ABC Audio and "20/20" limited series ever, holding the No. 1 spot on Apple Podcasts' Top Shows chart for more than three consecutive weeks.

For more information, visit ABC Audio.

About ABC News Podcast Network: ABC News Podcast Network is a vital part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting portfolio. The award-winning lineup includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast "Start Here"; true crime hit podcast "20/20" and "20/20: The After Show"; and global No. 1 hits "Devil in the Desert," "Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska" and "The Hand in the Window." The network also showcases "The View: Behind the Table," which offers listeners exclusive insights and conversations from the iconic daytime talk show.

About "20/20": ABC News' "20/20" is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, "20/20" features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. Janice Johnston is the executive producer. The two-hour "20/20" events air Fridays from 9-11 p.m. ET on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms, Disney+ and Hulu.

About ABC Audio: ABC Audio is America's premier source for radio news, entertainment content, and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,600 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video and social media content, as well as news, entertainment and lifestyle digital text stories. ABC Audio is part of the top-ranked Walt Disney Company podcasting network. The award-winning podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, "Start Here," The Walt Disney Company's top-performing podcast, "20/20," "20/20: The After Show" and "The View: Behind the Table."