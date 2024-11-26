Hulu Announces Black Friday Deal - Get Early Access Now!

Twice as Nice: Disney Streaming Black Friday Deals Starting at $0.99/Month for a Year! This holiday season, Disney is offering two unbeatable Black Friday deals: an exclusive offer on the Disney+, Hulu Bundle and the return of Hulu's annual Black Friday promotion, now in its seventh year. From Wednesday, November 27 through Monday, December 2, 2024, eligible new and returning subscribers can get this year's Hulu Black Friday deal which offers Hulu (With Ads) for just $0.99/month for a year, a savings of over $100 for the year, or they can choose the Disney+, Hulu Bundle, which includes Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads), for only $2.99/month for a year.

Get Hulu (With Ads) for just $0.99 per month for a year. Terms apply.

Hulu is the streaming home of award-winning and record-breaking FX series like The Bear and Shōgun as well as hit Hulu Originals including Only Murders in the Building, Tell Me Lies, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. And just in time for the holidays, Hulu subscribers will be able to stream beloved seasonal movies like Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Jack Frost, and The Polar Express.

With the Disney+, Hulu Bundle deal, subscribers will also have access to Disney+'s unparalleled library of content, including series and films like the highly anticipated Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the top animated film of all time: Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, and Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, among so many others. Plus holiday classics like Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Frozen, along with Disney+ Originals like Godmothered, Noelle, and Dashing Through the Snow.



From cozy holiday marathons to timeless family favorites, Disney+ and Hulu deliver the best in seasonal streaming entertainment to keep everyone feeling festive. Don't miss these unbeatable deals – sign up now at hulu.com.

And now for some legal stuff:

- Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $9.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 12/2/24. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only; Disney+ Basic and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible. Additional terms apply .

- Offer for Disney Bundle Duo Basic plan only (includes Hulu (With Ads) and Disney+ (With Ads)): $2.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $10.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 12/2/24. U.S. residents, 18+ only. Offer valid for new and eligible returning Hulu and Disney+ subscribers (who have not been Hulu or Disney+ subscribers in the past 1 month); Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Additional terms apply.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and ABC.