Watch the 'Jeopardy! Masters' Two-Week Primetime Event!

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the fourth annual "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament will return to ABC on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. EDT and stream next day on Hulu. "Jeopardy! Masters" is the highly competitive culmination of the "Jeopardy!" season, featuring the year's elite "Jeopardy!" champions as they face off for the grand prize of $500,000. The lineup of top players is as follows: reigning "Jeopardy! Masters" champion Yogesh Raut and returning finalists Juveria Zaheer and Victoria Groce, 2026 "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions winner Paolo Pasco, and 2026 "Jeopardy!" Invitational Tournament winner Andrew He and runner-up Long Nguyen. Andrew He will make his return to the "Jeopardy! Masters" stage after competing in the first edition of the tournament.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Michael Davies.