Watch Banana Ball 2026 on ABC, ESPN Platforms & Disney+

Baseball is America's favorite pastime. Banana Ball is just a wild, crazy, dance-y, fun, good time and it's coming to ABC for the FIRST TIME in the summer of 2026! Be sure to catch the Savannah Bananas as they take on the Party Animals when the two teams visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon this June. Can't make it out to the ballpark? We've got you covered. You can watch the game on ABC and in the livestream right here at ABC.com LIVE SUNDAY, JUNE 28 4 p.m. ET. Enjoy even more Banana Ball all summer long with games featured on multiple ESPN platforms and streaming on Disney+.

Catch all the hitter walk-up moments to the latest TikTok dances. Soak in the epic scoring celebrations that come with every runner that crosses the plate. Gaze skyward at the world's tallest batter and pitcher whenever Dakota "Stilts" Albritton takes the field. You may also see Savannah Bananas' second baseman Jackson Olson, who will be sliding into the ballroom for Season 35 of "Dancing with the Stars" this fall. Banana Ball, which rose to national prominence in 2020, is committed to delivering a high-octane, entertainment-packed experience. With every game streaming on the ESPN App and Disney+ and select games airing across ESPN networks and ABC, it's never been a better time to get in on the action. Check out the schedule below (all times ET) and play ball. Actually, play Banana Ball!

Saturday, Feb. 28

Tailgaters vs. Bananas 7 p.m. (ESPN Unlimited, Disney+)

Saturday, March 14

Party Animals vs. Bananas 8 p.m. (ESPN Unlimited, Disney+)

Saturday, March 28

Clowns vs. Bananas 10 p.m. (ESPN Unlimited, Disney+)

Saturday, April 25

Party Animals vs. Bananas 7 p.m. (ESPN Unlimited, Disney+)

Saturday, May 2

Bananas vs. Tailgaters 8 p.m. (ESPN2, Disney+)

Saturday, May 23

Tailgaters vs. Bananas 7 p.m. (ESPN Unlimited, Disney+)

Friday, May 29

Party Animals vs. Coconuts 7 p.m. (ESPN Unlimited, Disney+)

Saturday, June 13

Bananas vs. Firefighters 8 p.m. (ESPN App, Disney+)

Friday, June 19

Bananas vs. Clowns 7 p.m. (ESPN2, Disney+)

Saturday, June 20

Bananas vs. Clowns 7 p.m. (ESPN Unlimited, Disney+)

Sunday, June 21

Bananas vs. Clowns 3 p.m. (ESPN, Disney+)

Saturday, June 27

Bananas vs. Party Animals 8 p.m. (ESPN, Disney+)

Sunday, June 28

Bananas vs. Party Animals 4 p.m. (ABC, Disney+)

Thursday, July 23

Party Animals vs. Clowns 7 p.m. (ESPN, Disney+)

Friday, July 24

Bananas vs. Firefighters 8 p.m. (ESPN2, Disney+)

Saturday, July 25

Bananas vs. Firefighters 5 p.m. (ESPN2, Disney+)

Sunday, July 26

Bananas vs. Firefighters 4 p.m. (ESPN2, Disney+)

Friday, July 31

Tailgaters vs. Party Animals 9 p.m. (ESPN2, Disney+)

Saturday, August 1

Tailgaters vs. Party Animals 8 p.m. (ESPN, Disney+)

Friday, August 7

Bananas vs. Coconuts 8 p.m. (ESPN, Disney+)

Saturday, August 8

Bananas vs. Coconuts 8 p.m. (ESPN2, Disney+)

Saturday, August 15

Clowns vs. Bananas 8 p.m. (ESPN, Disney+)

Friday, August 21

Coconuts vs. Bananas 8 p.m. (ESPN2, Disney+)

Saturday, August 22

Coconuts vs. Bananas 8 p.m. (ESPN2, Disney+)

Saturday, August 29

Bananas vs. Coconuts 7 p.m. (ESPN Unlimited, Disney+)

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE