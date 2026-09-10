The Country Music Association Announces Nominees For "The 60th Annual CMA Awards"

The Country Music Association has announced nominees for "The 60th Annual CMA Awards," recognizing the artists, songwriters, producers, mix engineers, musicians and music video directors whose work has defined country music throughout the last year. Nominees are determined by CMA's 7,083 voting-eligible professional members, spanning every corner of the country music landscape. "The 60th Annual CMA Awards" broadcasts live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

"For six decades, the CMA Awards have celebrated excellence in country music," says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. "We're grateful to CMA's professional members, whose collective voice determines every nomination, bringing real expertise to the balloting process each year. Congratulations to all of this year's deserving nominees. We cannot wait to celebrate our milestone anniversary together in November."

Ella Langley tops the list with nine nominations, while other top nominees include Miranda Lambert with seven nominations, Kacey Musgraves and Ben West with five nominations each, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with four nominations each, and Dave Clauss, Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson with three nominations each. Vying for the night's highest honor, CMA Entertainer of the Year, are Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. "The 60th Annual CMA Awards" broadcasts live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and Disney+ and next day on Hulu.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor, Thelma & James and Ben West.

Nominees for this year's CMA Awards were revealed first on ABC's "Good Morning America," then via livestream on CMA's official YouTube channel. Rewatch the livestream HERE.

ELLA LANGLEY – NINE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year ("Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas"), Album of the Year ("Dandelion"), Song of the Year ("Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas"), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year ("I Can't Love You Anymore"), Music Video of the Year ("Choosin' Texas")

Ella Langley leads the list with nine nominations, including Entertainer, Single, Album, Song, Female Vocalist, Musical Event, and Music Video of the Year, with two nominations in both the Single and Song of the Year categories. Her hit singles "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas," produced by Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West and mixed by Dave Clauss, are nominated for both Single and Song of the Year. Langley receives recognition for Musical Event of the Year for her song "I Can't Love You Anymore" with Morgan Wallen, produced by Langley, Austin Goodloe and West. She also receives a nomination for Music Video of the Year for the accompanying "Choosin' Texas" video, directed by Langley, Caylee Robillard, and Wales Toney. Langley has now achieved a career total of 16 CMA Awards nominations.

MIRANDA LAMBERT – SEVEN NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (Producer) ("Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas"), Album of the Year (Producer) ("Dandelion"), Song of the Year ("Choosin' Texas"), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year ("A Song to Sing" and "Horses and Divorces")

Miranda Lambert earns seven nominations this year, including two Single of the Year nominations as a producer on both "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas," alongside Ella Langley and Ben West, mixed by Dave Clauss. She also earns a Song of the Year nod for writing "Choosin' Texas," along with Luke Dick, Langley and Joybeth Taylor. Lambert garners two nominations for Musical Event of the Year for her work on "A Song To Sing" with Chris Stapleton, produced by Dave Cobb, as well as her feature on "Horses and Divorces" with Kacey Musgraves, produced by Musgraves and Daniel Tashian. Rounding out her nominations, Lambert earns her 19th nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year. Lambert holds the record for the most CMA Awards nominations by a female artist, with 70 career nominations.

KACEY MUSGRAVES – FIVE NOMINATIONS

Album of the Year ("Middle of Nowhere"), Song of the Year ("Dry Spell"), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year ("Horses and Divorces"), Music Video of the Year ("Dry Spell")

Kacey Musgraves earns five nominations this year for Album, Song, Female Vocalist, Musical Event, and Music Video of the Year. Her song "Dry Spell" receives a nomination for Song of the Year, written by Musgraves, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, along with the accompanying video, which she co-directed with Hannah Lux Davis, receiving a nomination for Music Video of the Year. Musgraves also earns an Album of the Year nomination for "Middle of Nowhere," produced by Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk, Laird, and mixed by Serban Ghenea and Konrad Snyder. Musgraves receives a Musical Event of the Year nod for her song "Horses and Divorces" with Miranda Lambert, produced by Musgraves and Tashian. She rounds out her nominations with recognition in the Female Vocalist of the Year category. Musgraves now holds 27 career CMA Awards nominations.

BEN WEST – FIVE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year ("Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas"), Album of the Year ("Dandelion"), Musical Event of the Year ("I Can't Love You Anymore" and "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay")

Ben West earns his first five nominations this year. He secures two nominations for Single of the Year as a producer for both "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas," alongside Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert, mixed by Dave Clauss. He also receives an Album of the Year nod for his production work on Langley's album "Dandelion," alongside Langley, Lambert, Devin Dawson, and mixing by Clauss. West is further recognized for Musical Event of the Year for his work on "I Can't Love You Anymore" by Langley and Morgan Wallen, producing the track alongside Langley and Austin Goodloe. His work on "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" by Carly Pearce and Riley Green, which he co-produced with Pearce, earns him a second nomination for Musical Event of the Year.

CODY JOHNSON – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year ("The Fall"), Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year ("The Fall")

Cody Johnson receives four nominations this year. He earns nods for his single "The Fall," produced by Trent Willmon and mixed by Jack Clarke, receiving a nomination for both Single of the Year, as well as the accompanying video, directed by Dustin Haney, garnering a nomination for Music Video of the Year. Johnson is also nominated for both Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year. He has received a total of 19 CMA Awards nominations throughout his career.

CHRIS STAPLETON – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year ("A Song To Sing"), Music Video of the Year ("White Horse")

Chris Stapleton earns four nominations this year, including Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year. He also garners a Musical Event of the Year nod for his work on "A Song To Sing" with Miranda Lambert, produced by Dave Cobb. His video accompanying "White Horse," directed by Running Bear, earns a nomination for Music Video of the Year. Stapleton now has 46 career CMA Awards nominations.

STEPHEN WILSON JR. – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Song of the Year ("Gary"), Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year ("Gary"), New Artist of the Year

Stephen Wilson Jr. earns four nominations this year, including both Song and Music Video of the Year for his single "Gary," which he was the sole songwriter on, and for the accompanying video, which he co-directed with Tim Cofield. He also receives recognition in both the New Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year categories. Wilson Jr. has received a total of five CMA Awards nominations.

DAVE CLAUSS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year ("Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas"), Album of the Year ("Dandelion")

Dave Clauss earns three nominations this year. For his mixing work on "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas," both produced by Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, and Ben West, Clauss receives Single of the Year recognition. He also receives a nod for Album of the Year for his work mixing "Dandelion," produced by Devin Dawson, Langley, Lambert, and West. Clauss has a total of four CMA Awards nominations.

LUKE COMBS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year ("The Way I Am"), Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs receives three nominations this year, including Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year. He earns an Album of the Year nod for "The Way I Am," produced by himself, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, and mixed by Matthews. Combs has a career total of 31 CMA Award nominations.

LAINEY WILSON – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year ("Somewhere Over Laredo"), Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson earns three nominations this year, including Entertainer and Female Vocalist of the Year. Her single "Somewhere Over Laredo," produced by Jay Joyce, and mixed by Joyce and Jason Hall, also receives a nomination for Single of the Year. Wilson has a total of 28 total CMA Awards nominations.

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Media assets for all CMA Awards categories and nominees are available now at CMApress.com. The CMA Awards media credential application is also now available on CMApress.com. The application deadline is Friday, Oct. 16. Winners of "The 60th Annual CMA Awards" will be determined in a Final Round of voting by voting-eligible CMA Professional members. The third and Final Ballot will be emailed on Thursday, Oct. 1. Voting for the CMA Awards Final Ballot ends Tuesday, Oct. 27 (6:00 p.m. CDT). All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

"The 60th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director, and Jon Macks is the Head Writer. Tickets for "The 60th Annual CMA Awards" go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, at CMAawards.com/tickets. For more information about "The 60th Annual CMA Awards," visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails and follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads and X. To be part of the conversation, use #CMAawards.

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"THE 60TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

"Be Her" – Ella Langley Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

"Choosin' Texas" – Ella Langley Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

"I Knew It, I Knew You" – Taylor Swift Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk

"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

"The Fall" – Cody Johnson Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ain't In It For My Health – Zach Top Producer: Carson Chamberlain Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

Dandelion – Ella Langley Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse Mix Engineer: Eric Masse

The Way I Am – Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews



SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

"Be Her" Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

"Beautiful Things" Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

"Choosin' Texas" Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

"Dry Spell" Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

"Gary" Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

"A Song To Sing" – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton) Producer: Dave Cobb

"Horses and Divorces" – Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert) Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

"I Can't Love You Anymore" – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West

"If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" – Carly Pearce & Riley Green Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West

"McArthur" – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw Producer: Jay Joyce



MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

"Choosin' Texas" – Ella Langley Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney

"Dry Spell" – Kacey Musgraves Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves

"Gary" – Stephen Wilson Jr. Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.

"The Fall" – Cody Johnson Director: Dustin Haney

"White Horse" – Chris Stapleton Director: Running Bear



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

About the CMA Awards: First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music—celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."

All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

To download media assets for "The 60th Annual CMA Awards" nominees and/or apply for CMA Awards media credentials, visit CMApress.com. For more information about the CMA Awards, visit CMAawards.com.

Watch "The 60th Annual CMA Awards" LIVE WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 18 8/7c on ABC and Next Day on Hulu!