Watch '9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later' Tuesday, Sept. 1, on ABC. Stream Next Day on Disney+ & Hulu.

"9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later," a powerful story of hope and healing led by Michael Strahan, premieres Tuesday, Sept. 1, on ABC and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu. The devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11 have been well documented, but the story of what helped people heal in the wake of tragedy remains relatively untold. The new primetime special explores how sports, music, Broadway and comedy helped Americans rediscover joy and begin to heal in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. "9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later," produced in partnership with Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini's SMAC Productions, A+E Factual Studios, Derek Jeter's Cap 2 Productions and The Montag Group for ABC News Studios, is led by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan and premieres Tuesday, Sept. 1 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

"9/11: United We Stand - 25 Years Later" | Sept. 1 on ABC | Official Trailer

Through powerful archival footage and deeply personal interviews, the two-hour special reveals how sports, music, Broadway and comedy became unexpected sources of comfort, connection and hope after one of the darkest days in American history. As New York City and the country searched for a way forward, these shared experiences on the field, on the stage or on television restored a sense of community, resilience and optimism that brought people together.

"Sept. 11 was one of the scariest moments of my life. I remember the shock, the heartbreak and the feeling that nothing would ever be the same again. All I could think about was the people who had lost loved ones and the incredible courage of the first responders. Football didn't seem important. But when we returned to the field, I realized it was about more than the game. It gave people a chance to come together, support one another, and begin to heal. This story is about honoring the lives we lost, celebrating the heroes who showed extraordinary courage, and reminding us that even in our darkest moments, we're stronger when we stand together," said Strahan.

The special shines a light on the people, places and moments that shaped the nation's recovery in the days, weeks and months after Sept. 11 and features firsthand interviews with the athletes, entertainers, journalists, first responders and cultural figures who were instrumental in our collective healing. Participants include MLB Hall of Famer and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, comedian and actor Pete Davidson, music icon Jon Bon Jovi, comedian and "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, "GMA" co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, Tony® and Emmy® Award-winner Billy Crystal, Tony Award-winner Matthew Broderick, Emmy Award- winning host Jimmy Fallon, NHL Hall of Famer Mark Messier and New York Giants great Victor Cruz, among others. They reflect on where they were when the attacks unfolded, what they witnessed, and how shared experiences through sports, music, comedy and the arts helped Americans rediscover hope, unity and a sense of normalcy.

There will be an encore simulcast of "9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later" on Friday, Sept. 11 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

"9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later" is produced by SMAC Productions, A+E Factual Studios and Cap 2 Productions for ABC News Studios. Constance Schwartz-Morini and FredAnthony Smith serve as executive producers for SMAC Productions. Steve Ascher, Jessica Conway, Stephen Mintz and Sharon Scott serve as executive producers for A+E Factual Studios. Derek Jeter serves as executive producer for Cap 2 Productions. Sandy Montag serves as executive producer for The Montag Group. David Check serves as showrunner and executive producer. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Eamon McNiff is executive producer for ABC News Studios.

About ABC News Studios: ABC News Studios is inspired by ABC News' trusted reporting and is an award-winning, premium news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist, spanning true crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories. ABC News Studios' original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," "BRATS," "The Lady Bird Diaries," Emmy-winning "Patrice: The Movie," "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything," "Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story" and most recently "#SKYKING." Other popular docuseries, documentaries and specials include "Scamanda," "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer," "Betrayal: Under His Eye," "Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?," "Mr. and Mrs. Murder" and "Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari" and "The Mystery of Richard Simmons – A Diane Sawyer Special."

About SMAC Productions: SMAC Productions is the premium content division of SMAC Entertainment, founded by Constance Schwartz-Morini and Michael Strahan, producing scripted and non-scripted television, film, audio and branded content for a wide range of networks and distributors, including HBO, Prime Video, Showtime, BET, ABC, ESPN, E!, NBCUniversal, DIRECTV, NFL Network, Nickelodeon, Roku, Audible, VICE and Turner. Recent credits include two Sports Emmy-nominated docuseries for Prime Video, Evolution of the Black Quarterback and the third season of Deion Sanders' Coach Prime, the critically acclaimed documentary BS High (HBO Max), The Coach Vick Experience (BET), The Future Is Flag (Prime Video), It's In the Game: Madden NFL (Prime Video), Black Comedy in America (VICE), and the feature film The Underdoggs (MGM). Other credits include $100,000 Pyramid (ABC), More Than an Athlete (ESPN), The Cost of Winning (HBO), Snoop Dogg's Father Hood (E!), Play it Forward (Showtime), The Cupcake Guys (Roku), and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild (TNT). Upcoming projects include a three-part docuseries on Deion Sanders (Netflix); a new podcast network, The Intersection, in partnership with AMP Media; the highly anticipated movie Madden (MGM), starring Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, and Shane Gillis; and a content slate with Kevin Durant's Boardroom. For more information, visit www.smac-ent.com.

About A+E Factual Studios: A+E Factual Studios is an award-winning producer of premium nonfiction programming, creating more than 250 hours of original content annually across history, true crime, documentary, sports, and lifestyle genres. The studio develops long-running franchises, premium documentaries, and talent-driven specials for many of the industry's leading networks and platforms, including ABC, A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO, CNN, Investigation Discovery, and PBS.

Recent productions include WWII with Tom Hanks, History's Greatest Mysteries with Laurence Fishburne, The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd, The Bible Revealed, It's in the Game: Madden NFL (Prime Video), Groundbreakers with Billie Jean King (PBS), Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Rachael Ray's Rebuild, and Cold Case Files.

About Cap 2 Productions: Cap 2 Productions is a media company founded by New York Yankees Hall-of-Famer and five-time World Series Champion DEREK JETER. Cap 2 is a global content studio specializing in nonscripted TV, scripted TV, and animation. Cap 2 Productions is springboarding off of Derek's groundbreaking athlete story telling platform, The Players' Tribune, where he helped launch the iconic series Untold as executive producer and producer of The Captain. Defining where greatness comes from, Derek and Cap 2 aim to tell stories that are aspirational, educational, and inclusive.