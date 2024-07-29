Watch Climate Ready Programming on ABC News Live & ABC Owned Television Stations Streaming Platforms

ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations announced Climate Ready, a new editorial initiative created to amplify vital climate preparedness stories focused on ways for viewers to keep their families safe, protect their financial futures, and support their communities during extreme weather events. National programming kicked off with ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee spotlighting the ABC News special "Saving the Planet, Saving on Your Lawn," which offers ways to convert water-guzzling lawns into native gardens that are drought-resistant and reduce the risk of flooding. Market-specific programming will also be available this week airing across the ABC Owned Television Stations (check local listings) covering solutions to such issues as extreme heat and flooding. Climate Ready programming is also available on ABC News Live and on ABC Owned Television Stations streaming platforms.

ABC Owned Television Stations coverage:

In "Hot Subways and Urban Heat," ABC7/WABC-TV New York's Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo investigates the high temperatures in the city's subway system by using multiple thermometers to measure both air and surface temperatures. Carlo rides the subway with New Yorkers to find out how they cope with the heat, why it gets so hot underground, and what the city is doing to address this issue.

The 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia special segment, "Increase Tree Coverage," looks at Philadelphia's plan to increase tree coverage highlighting the benefits of CO2 exchange, which aids in preventing soil erosion and water absorption, and how this will ultimately provide more shade to help reduce the urban heat island effect.

ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles' "Cool Pavement Project" shares how a community in Los Angeles with some of the hottest temperatures is partnering with the city and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer to cover pavement in a special reflective coating that reduces surface temps and ambient heat.

ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston sheds light on The South Shore Drainage Project with "Sunny Day Street Flooding." The initiative hopes to bring a much-needed pump station to Galveston that could bring relief to residents who withstand hurricanes and rainstorms.

Additional topics to be highlighted throughout the coming months:

Aerial Firefighting

ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco's "Fire Drones" examines how autonomous helicopters equipped with giant water balloons could help fight wildfires.

Geothermal Systems

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago's "Blacks in Green" explores how a Chicago-based organization is planning to use geothermal heating and cooling to produce more affordable and more sustainable energy for low-income neighborhoods.

Wildfire Go-Bags

ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno's "Wildfire Evacuation Go-Bags" shows viewers how to assemble specialized go-bags so they are prepared in case of any emergency.

About ABC Owned Television Stations

Disney Entertainment Television's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Collectively No. 1 across all U.S. television households, the eight stations are comprised of WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KTRK-TV Houston, KGO-TV San Francisco, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno. With WABC-NY, they produce the No. 1 syndicated daytime series in the country, "Live with Kelly and Mark," and with KABC- LA, we produce the leading syndicated entertainment brand ABC "On the Red Carpet."

The stations also deliver locally sourced storytelling to millions of viewers via its streaming channels that feature 24/7 local news coverage, breaking news, weather forecasts, exclusive premium content and feel-good stories from ABC's award-winning "Localish." The ABC Owned Television Stations ended 2023 with the most streaming minutes among its competitors and have continued to lead into 2024. They are also the leading local station group on social media reaching more than 34 million people across platforms, including four stations that have reached Gold Creator Status on YouTube.

More information about ABC Owned Television Stations streaming channels can be found here: ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno.

About ABC News: ABC News is America's No. 1 news source, providing straightforward, fact-driven journalism across broadcast, streaming, digital and audio. ABC's award-winning programs include "Good Morning America," "World News Tonight with David Muir," "Nightline," "20/20," "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," "GMA3: What You Need to Know," and "The View." Other platforms include ABC News Live, ABC News Studios, ABC News Digital, ABC Audio, FiveThirtyEight, and NewsOne. Based in New York City, ABC News is comprised of three U.S. bureaus and eight international bureaus, with a presence in more than 20 countries around the world.