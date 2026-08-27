Watch 2026 US Open Tennis on ABC & ESPN: See the Schedule

Wondering where to watch US Open Tennis in 2026? We've got you covered. Along with ESPN, ABC is the place to be for US Open Tennis. The rich tradition of athletic competition established by ABC Sports continues with the best in sports each and every weekend. Get ready for two weeks of nonstop US Open tennis. ESPN has every match and all 16 courts covered beginning Sunday, Aug. 30, across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers. Disney+ subscribers can also catch select opening-day action right in the app. The US Open also serves up three big Sundays on ABC in 2026: first-round action on Aug. 30, the Round of 16 on Sept. 6, and the Men's Championship on Sept. 13. See the schedule below.

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Sunday, August 30

First Round - 12 pm ET/9 am PT (ABC)

Sunday, September 6

Round of 16 - 3 pm ET/12 pm PT (ABC)

Sunday, September 13

Men's Final Preview Show - 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT (ABC)

Men's Singles Championship - 2 pm ET/11 am PT (ABC)

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Rece Davis hosts each broadcast as tennis takes center court on ABC. The tournament's biggest ABC moment arrives Sunday, Sept. 13: the Men's Championship Preview starts at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Men's Championship at 2 p.m. ET. Game, set, Sunday!