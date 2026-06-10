Watch 'Toy Story 30 Years and Beyond – A Special Edition of 20/20' Friday, June 12

"Toy Story 30 Years and Beyond – A Special Edition of 20/20," exploring the 40-year legacy of Pixar through the lens of its innovative and wildly successful franchise "Toy Story," airs Friday, June 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu. This new special charts the studio's journey from making shorts and TV commercials to becoming an animation-industry superpower — told by those who lived it. The one-hour special divulges how "Toy Story," the beloved film voiced by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, was so challenging it almost wasn't made and highlights the groundbreaking nature of this first-ever full-length computer-animated feature, which combined technical innovation with storytelling heart. It also looks ahead to "Toy Story 5," showing how these classic characters must evolve to confront the modern, tech-driven era. The special features exclusive footage from the new film and takes viewers behind the curtain at Pixar Animation Studios, where the next generation of storytellers occupies the Emeryville, California, campus known for its creativity and camaraderie.

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"Toy Story 30 Years and Beyond" includes interviews with original cast members, including Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Greta Lee (Lilypad), Tony Hale (Forky), Ernie Hudson (Combat Carl), Craig Robinson (Atlas), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), Jeff Bergman (Mr. Potato Head) and Wallce Shawn (Rex the Dinosaur). The special also includes a conversation with Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter, "Toy Story 5" director Andrew Stanton, and co-director Kenna Harris.

And, in a very special surprise, one of composer Randy Newman's biggest admirers — global superstar Taylor Swift — shares why she's chosen to lend her incomparable voice to the "Toy Story 5" soundtrack. Having grown up with the "Toy Story" films, Swift has had the soundtrack in her head literally all her life, joining the chorus of so many who can't imagine the films without Randy Newman's iconic music. But now, with the release of "I Knew It, I Knew You," Swift channels her inner Jessie, telling ABC in an exclusive sit-down interview why the movie's message spoke to her in such a personal way that it inspired an original song that brought her back to her country roots.

"Toy Story 30 Years and Beyond – A Special Edition of 20/20" is produced by "20/20" and ABC News Studios. Matt Lombardi serves as executive producer. Janice Johnston is executive producer for "20/20." David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

About "20/20": ABC News' "20/20" is the No. 1 award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, "20/20" features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. Janice Johnston is the executive producer. The two-hour "20/20" events air Fridays from 9-11 p.m. ET on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms, Disney+ and Hulu.

About ABC News Studios: ABC News Studios is inspired by ABC News' trusted reporting and is an award-winning, premium news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist, spanning true crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories. ABC News Studios' original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," "BRATS," "The Lady Bird Diaries," Emmy®-winning "Patrice: The Movie," "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything," "Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold Story" and most recently "#SKYKING." Other popular docuseries, documentaries and specials include "Scamanda," "The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer," "Betrayal: Under His Eye," "Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?," "Mr. and Mrs. Murder" and "Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari" and "The Mystery of Richard Simmons – A Diane Sawyer Special."